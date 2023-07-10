MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29, 2023, ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions did not address using legacy as a preference in admissions.

Legacy generally refers to a student applicant who has family ties to a college’s alumni.

News reports after the ruling described new pressure on universities that give an advantage to legacy applicants.Activist groups and several members of Congress demanded an end to the practice, saying it favors white applicants. A civil rights legal group sued to challenge legacy admissions at Harvard University.

It’s unclear which U.S. schools provide a legacy boost and how much it helps, the Associated Press reported. In California, where disclosure is required, USC and Stanford said that about 14% of admitted students last year had family ties to alumni or donors.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison does not officially consider legacy, according to two admissions consulting firms.

