Yes.

Explore Minnesota collaborated with the Wanderful Wives, a travel vlogging duo, in 2022 to promote Pride and other activities in the area. A topless person wearing nipple coverings with tassels can be seen for less than one second in the promotional Pride video shared on Instagram last month.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, says its nudity policy has become “more nuanced over time.” Its current policy reads:

“While we restrict some images of female breasts that include the nipple, we allow other images, including those depicting acts of protest, women actively engaged in breast-feeding and photos of post-mastectomy scarring.”

Minnesota law does not have an outright ban on women being topless, but does stipulate that “willfully and lewdly” exposing the body is a misdemeanor.

Similar concerns have been raised about Pride events in Seattle and on the White House lawn.

