Did Prince commission a mural in downtown Minneapolis of ‘When Doves Cry’?

No.

The Schmitt Music Company commissioned the Schmitt Music mural at its downtown Minneapolis headquarters in 1972 after a Minneapolis Star columnist called the building ugly.

The mural depicts the third movement of “Gaspard de la Nuit” (translation: treasure of the night) by French composer Maurice Ravel. Schmitt moved its headquarters but the mural remains.

In 1977, a 19-year-old Prince had a photoshoot in front of the mural.

