Yes.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution officially recognizing drag performances and cultures as a form of free speech.

The resolution was presented by Council President Andrea Jenkins, who became the first Black openly trans woman elected to public office in 2017. Jenkins stated that the resolution responds to anti-trans and drag legislation across the nation and aims to combat homophobia and anti-queer sentiment in Minneapolis.

Jenkins also spent time briefly covering the history of drag performances dating back to the 1880s with performances by William Dorsey Swann, the first publicly known drag performer.

According to the Trans Legislation Tracker, 79 “anti-trans” bills have been signed into law nationwide so far in 2023, while 11 have been vetoed.

Tennessee and Montana have specifically regulated drag performance, though a judge in June ruled Tennessee’s law unconstitutional.

A bill classifying drag as adult entertainment has been introduced in the Minnesota Legislature but has gone nowhere under DFL control.

