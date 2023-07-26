MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Mayor Frey signed an executive order on July 21 lowering the priority that psychedelics have for law enforcement. The city states that “many other higher priorities,” such as addressing violent crime and opioid use, take precedent.

The executive order will place use, possession, cultivation and distribution of entheogenic products at the lowest priority level, effectively encouraging officers to not use the products in investigation or justification for arrest.

The order does not apply to enforcement of laws barring the commercial sale and manufacturing of psychedelics, their possession or distribution on school grounds, and their use while operating a vehicle, possessing a firearm or instigating public disturbance.

The U.S. already protects some use of entheogenic practices under the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.

