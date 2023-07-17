Do all state laws allow people to travel to get abortion access?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

No state currently outlaws traveling for an abortion. However, some states, including Texas, Missouri and Tennessee have made efforts to restrict residents from helping others obtain out-of-state abortions.

An Idaho law being challenged in court, which took effect on May 5, 2023, forbids adults from “recruiting, harboring, or transporting” a minor seeking abortion care without parental consent. It includes obtaining abortion medication for minors.

The U.S. House, on July 15, 2022, passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would secure the right to travel across state lines to receive reproductive health care. However, Senate Republicans blocked the measure.

Fifteen states have abortion bans. Post-Roe, travel time to abortion facilities increased significantly, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The right to travel is recognized by The U.S. Constitution, but there has not been a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on whether that protects traveling for an abortion.

