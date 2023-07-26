MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A new law signed by Gov. Tim Walz in March allows Minnesota residents, regardless of their immigration status, to get a driver’s license starting Oct. 1, 2023.

Previously the state’s process required providing proof of “lawful presence” in the U.S.

The new law states that application forms cannot inquire about a person’s citizenship, immigration status, or lawful presence in the U.S. No indication of a person’s citizenship or immigration status is made on a standard Class D driver’s license.

For the other two licenses available in Minnesota, enhanced and Real ID driver’s licenses, applications are required to prove their citizenship or a qualifying immigration status.

A press release from Gov. Tim Walz’s office estimates that there are 81,000 undocumented immigrants in Minnesota. The state joins 19 states and the District of Columbia that issue driver’s licenses without requiring proof of lawful presence.

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.