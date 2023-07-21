Does having a Minnesota driver’s license give you the right to vote?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
A driver’s license does not grant a person the right to vote.
In order to vote in Minnesota, a person must be a U.S. citizen, be above the age of 18, have resided in Minnesota for at least 20 days and must not currently be incarcerated for a felony.
A driver’s license is one of several documents that can be used to validate a voter’s residency status, however possessing one does not equate to citizenship.
While registering to vote, a person must affirm they are a U.S. citizen. Anyone voting as a non-citizen risks a felony charge and deportation.
