MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Minnesota’s climate legislation plans out a goal for a 100% carbon-free electricity standard by 2040. This includes wind, solar, hydroelectric and nuclear sources of energy.

Minnesota’s two nuclear energy plants supplied 24% of the state’s energy in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, although the state has a moratorium on new nuclear plants. Federally defined renewable energy accounted for 29%, coal accounted for 26% and natural gas accounted for 21%.

Article continues after advertisement

In February, MinnPost reported that the state expects to hit its 2025 goal of 30% carbon emissions reduction, set in 2007. From 2005 to 2020, the electric sector reduced emissions by 54%. Transportation reigns as the biggest carbon polluter in Minnesota but has reduced emissions by 18% since 2005.

this one. This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as

Sources: