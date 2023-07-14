MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A program led by the Minnesota Department of Education’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Center lists helping teachers develop and implement anti-racist curricula as one of its goals:

“The Culturally Responsive Arts Education program is designed to advance equity and improve quality in arts education in Minnesota classrooms, schools and districts through the development and implementation of culturally responsive and anti-racist arts curriculum, instruction, policies, and practices.”

The program hosts two free summer institutes for educators specializing in the arts and ethnic or social studies. In the institute “Reimaging Arts and Ethnic Studies,” teachers can develop and later pilot in their classrooms “at least one unit that is culturally responsive and authentically integrates arts and ethnic studies,” according to a fact sheet about the institute.

