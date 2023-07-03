MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

The city of Minneapolis has paid out just over $70 million in police conduct settlements from the years 2019 to 2023, according to City Attorney’s Office data updated as of June 9, 2023. In 2021, Minneapolis paid out $27 million to the family of George Floyd, making it the highest payout related to a wrongful death lawsuit in the city’s history.

Previous research conducted by Hamline University professor David A. Schulz with data from 239 Minnesota governmental units found that from January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2020, nearly 30% of 239 different law enforcement offices in the state paid for misconduct cases. Instances resulting in payouts included use of force, property damage and improper use of data.

