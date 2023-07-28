Is Minnesota hiring for the ‘Uniting for Ukraine’ program?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has posted a job for the position of “Call Center Navigator” for the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Uniting for Ukraine is a federal program that enables Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family to stay temporarily in the U.S. Participating Ukrainians must have a supporter in the U.S. who agrees to provide them with financial support during the two-year period of their parole.

Prospective U.S.-based supporters file an I-134A online request form and are vetted by the U.S. government to ensure they are able to financially support the individual they agree to support.

