Is rural Minnesota’s population shrinking?

Yes.

Most rural Minnesota counties have declined in population since 2010, losing an average of nearly 4%, according to a 2021 Center for Rural Policy and Development report.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines rural as “any population, housing, or territory NOT in an urban area,” noting that most rural populations remain in the vicinity of urban areas. The Minnesota State Demographic Center has categorized counties into four categories: entirely rural; town-rural mix; urban/town/rural mix; and entirely urban. Only two of the 14 entirely rural counties — Cook and Mahnomen — experienced growth in their population since 2010 based on 2020 census data.

In contrast, 100% of Minnesota’s 13 “entirely urban” counties experienced population growth.

A lack of international migration enjoyed by urban areas and higher numbers of deaths than births contributed to Minnesota’s rural population decline, the 2021 report notes.

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.