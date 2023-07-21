Was the Minneapolis Aquatennial established to distract from labor strikes?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Beginning in 1940, a group of Minneapolis businessmen created the Aquatennial, a civic festival and parade, to “improve Minneapolis’s reputation nationally” following labor strikes in the 1930s, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

In 1934, Minneapolis Teamsters Local 574 began unionizing truckers against the Citizens Alliance, a coalition of Minneapolis businesses and business leaders. Local 574 picketed for shorter hours, improved pay and union recognition but the demands were not met.

Strikes led by Teamsters, drivers and inside workers would begin in May with violent skirmishes in which two strikebreakers were killed. Then, on July 20, police fired upon strikers, injuring over 60 and killing two.

In August, then-Governor Floyd B. Olson met union demands and protestors claimed victory. Between 1935 to 1941, union groups held picnics and carnivals in celebration.

By 1941, the business-sponsored Aquatennial had taken the union picnics’ place. The Aquatennial occurs in the third full week of July.

