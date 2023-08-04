MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A national poll released by Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee found half of Republican respondents believed former President Donald Trump had classified materials at his Florida estate and the other half did not.

The poll asked: “Do you believe Donald Trump had top secret and other classified material or national security documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago last year?”

Among Republican respondents, 49% said yes and 50% said no. Among Democrats, 95% said yes and 5% said no. Among independents, 78% said yes and 19% said no.

The survey was done July 7-12 among 1,005 U.S. adults. The margin of error was +/-5.8 percentage points for registered Republican voters and +/-6.7 percentage points for registered Democratic voters.

A Miami grand jury indicted Trump June 8 on charges including corruptly concealing a document or record and willful retention of national defense information.

Marquette’s September survey found 40% of Republicans thought Trump held on to classified documents and 60% did not.

