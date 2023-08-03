Did Gov. Walz say Minnesotans commonly refer to Iowa as the ‘Deep South’?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

On a visit to Iowa for a Democratic Party news conference on July 28, Walz said “I mention coming down to Iowa, which we commonly refer to as the Deep South for Minnesota.”

While Walz mentioned a shared agricultural heritage and “cultural connections and the sense of progressive values that came out of our two states,” he also criticized recent moves in Iowa to ban certain books in schools and restrict abortion rights.

Iowa Democrats invited Walz to speak ahead of the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner where 13 Republican presidential candidates spoke.

At the Democratic Party’s news conference, Walz spoke about how progressive policies, including women’s health care guarantees and expanding voting rights, put DFL candidates in office.

