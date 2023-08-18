MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Goodhue’s police chief and six other officers have submitted their resignations, citing low pay. The chief received a job offer with a neighboring department, the Star Tribune and KARE reported.

On August 9, 2023, Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith submitted his resignation, citing the city’s offered $22 an hour wage could not recruit and retain staff. On Aug. 11, the six other officers submitted their resignations as well.

During a city council meeting on July 26, Smith said the small police force had zero applicants to fill positions.

At the time, five part-time officers, one full-time officer and Smith made up the city’s police force.

Smith and the other full-time officer will continue working for Goodhue until August 23, when their resignation becomes effective. Smith stated he’s taking a position in nearby Lake City, Minnesota.

Goodhue will seek help from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office until the positions are filled.

