Yes.

Vehicle registration tax changes will go into effect for the period starting on Jan. 1, 2024, increasing the rate from 1.25% to 1.54% of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price and destination charge for cars registered in Minnesota before Nov. 16, 2020, and from 1.285% to 1.575% for those registered on or after Nov. 16, 2020. The adjusted MSRP depreciation schedule starts with 100% in the first year, declining in years two to nine as follows: 95%, 90%, 80%, 70%, 60%, 50%, 40%, and 25%. Vehicles in the eleventh and seceding years have a $20 minimum, reduced from $25.

Previous tax for vehicles registered on or after Nov. 16, 2020, was $10 plus 1.285% of the car’s base value. Prior to that date, tax was $10 plus 1.25% of the car’s base value. Costs decreased by 10% each year until it reached 10% in the tenth year.

A tool to estimate vehicle registration tax is available on the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services website.

