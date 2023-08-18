Does Wisconsin own the stadium where the Milwaukee Brewers play?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

The Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District (64%) and the Milwaukee Brewers (36%) own American Family Field.

A 1995 state law created the district, composed of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties. It is “separate, distinct and independent from the state,” according to the district’s website.

Article continues after advertisement

The district’s board enacted a 0.1% sales tax for the five counties, effective in January 1996, to fund construction of the stadium, first known as Miller Park, which opened in 2001.

The tax, in place through March 2020, raised $609 million.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Aug. 11, 2023, that the Brewers could start looking for a new home this fall if state and local officials fail to reach agreement by then on a taxpayer-funded package to fund improvements to the stadium.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in February proposed spending $290 million for long-term stadium improvements. That was rejected by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Republicans hold a majority in the Assembly and the Senate.

This fact brief, originally published by Wisconsin Watch, is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: