Has Iowa’s unemployment rate been lower than Minnesota’s so far in 2023?

Yes.

Iowa’s unemployment rate has averaged lower than Minnesota’s between January and June 2023, but just slightly — by less than one-tenth of one percent.

During this six-month span, Iowa’s rate has fluctuated between 2.7% and 3% for an average of 2.82%. In comparison, Minnesota’s fluctuated between 2.8% and 3% for an average of 2.88%.

Both states’ unemployment rates are below the national rate, which averaged 3.53% over the first half of the year.

These figures represent the seasonally adjusted unemployment rates, which take into account seasonal employment highs and lows, such as educators during summer breaks.

As of June in Minnesota, urban areas with the highest (not seasonally adjusted) unemployment rates were Grand Rapids at 5.2%, Worthington at 4.2%, Bemidji at 4.1%, and Duluth with 4%. The Twin Cities metropolitan area had a 3.3% rate. Mankato-North Mankato had the lowest rate at 2.7%.

