Has nearly one in five Americans lost a family member to gun violence?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

A nationally representative poll of U.S. adults in March 2023 asked:

“Do you have a family member who has ever been killed by a gun, including death by suicide?”

Article continues after advertisement

The results: 19% said yes, 73% said no and 8% said don’t know.

The poll by KFF, formerly Kaiser Family Foundation, was done online and by phone in English and Spanish. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In 2022, 56% of the 48,187 U.S. gun deaths were suicide, according to provisional data as of Aug. 14, 2023, from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Homicide accounted for 41% of gun deaths in 2022.

More than twice as many suicides by firearm in 2020 occurred in states with the fewest gun laws, relative to states with the most laws, KFF reported in 2022.

This fact brief, originally published by Wisconsin Watch, is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: