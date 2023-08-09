MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Based on data collected by the Star Tribune, at least 230 people have been killed in encounters with law enforcement in Minnesota since 2000.

During that time, Black Minnesotans made up 27% of deaths while accounting for 7% of the population. Native American Minnesotans made up 7% of deaths and 1% of the state population. Minneapolis and St. Paul account for 13% of the state’s population, but 30% of all deaths occurred in those two cities.

Between January and July 31, 2023, law enforcement officers in Minnesota have killed six people.

Nationally, officers killed around 1,200 people in 2022, more than any year in the past decade, according to the nonprofit Mapping Police Violence. Officers in Minnesota killed nine people in 2022.

