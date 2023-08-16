MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Generally, in Minnesota a person can change more than just their surname with a marriage license, but only in specific counties. Some counties will offer more lenient name change options than others. For example, Hennepin County allows middle and surname changes but not a first name change. Meanwhile, Anoka County will allow a complete name change (surname, first and middle names).

However, should either spouse have a prior felony conviction, that person cannot change their name through marriage or may be subject to some restrictions, such as a 30-day waiting period, depending on which county they file in.

