Was Minnesota one of the top states for COVID-19 deaths?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

States with the highest COVID-19 death rates in the years 2020 and 2021 include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, and California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death rate in 2020 was 71.9 per 100,000 people with a total of 5,215 deaths from the disease. In 2021, the death rate was 64.1 per 100,000 people, totaling 4,442 deaths. The CDC ranked the state’s death rates as being in the fourth lowest category out of five total categories for both years.

Article continues after advertisement

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: