If the Trump era is about putting America first, those 200,000 Salvadorans should not only stay, they should become citizens
There is little doubt that the “temporary” status that allowed more than 200,000 citizens of El Salvador to remain in the United States — until the Trump administration revoked that status this week — had largely become a fiction.
The Salvadorans were here because of the earthquakes that destroyed much of their Central American country in 2001, and they were able to extend their stay repeatedly. They built lives. They had children — American citizens born on U.S. soil — even amid the long-term uncertainty of their status.
Now they’ve been swept up in an ugly political battle that includes the “dreamers” and the president’s border wall. You can make a case that it’s only reasonable to tell them it’s time to leave. El Salvador has rebuilt from the earthquakes; even if the country still has huge problems (some of which the U.S. had a hand in creating), the United States isn’t obligated to help solve them. Or so the logic goes.
But if the Trump era really is about putting America first, evidence suggests they not only should stay. They should become citizens.
Those fleeing what Trump termed “shithole” countries like El Salvador value what the U.S. offers. Norwegians, whom he’d rather attract, don’t need it. Trump wants the Salvadorans gone by September 2019. His administration has ended a similar status for Haitians; the program for Hondurans comes up for renewal in spring. There is no reason to believe it will be extended.
If you judge by the values and behavior Americans idealize, these foreigners already are good Americans. If you decide on the basis of simple humanity, few Americans would send a neighbor or friend to live in one of the most violent places on Earth. If hard-headed economics is your thing, they contribute more to both countries by staying.
This report by the Center for Migration Studies includes some eye-opening data about them.
It’s clear many of the Salvadorans already were in the U.S. as undocumented immigrants before the earthquakes hit, and used the program to gain official status. But now, they’ve been in the country an average of 21 years.
What have they done in that time? Pretty much the same thing most Americans have done. The vast majority, 88 percent, work. The comparable number for the entire U.S. labor force is 63 percent. They are raising 192,000 children who are U.S. citizens.
One study, which includes smaller numbers of Haitians and Hondurans, indicates that 30 percent have mortgages, 87 percent speak some English (more than half speak it well). They tend to work in relatively low-paying jobs: the top five are construction, food service, landscaping, childcare and grocery stores. Still, more than four of every five stay above the poverty level.
Plus, many studies indicate that immigrants — undocumented or not — are less likely than native-born Americans to commit crimes. That’s true even for poorly educated young men, who are most at risk.
So, to review: They’re more likely to have a job and less likely to have a rap sheet. Seems like the kind of person who can help keep America great.
Now, think about conditions in El Salvador. The State Department human rights report for 2016 cites problems including extortion, corruption and violence against women and girls. A report by the New York Times and the Salvadoran online publication El Faro found that gangs (who formed decades ago from a previous generation of young men deported by the U.S.) have a “menacing presence” in 247 of El Salvador’s 262 municipalities. The murder rate in 2015 was 103 per 100,000 residents; the U.S. figure was five.
In better circumstances, recent arrivals from the United States could bring an infusion of money and U.S. sensibilities about the rule of law. In practice, they would be targets for the gangs, who presume that if you’ve lived in the U.S., you must have money. Their kids would be subject to intimidation and violence — and possible recruitment into the gangs as a survival mechanism.
Odds are that people who seem familiar to us as neighbors or fellow citizens would die violently. This New Yorker investigation is largely about people deported to Mexico, but it’s easy to put the problem into a Salvadoran context.
Finally, besides their contribution to the U.S. economy, Salvadorans last year sent more than $4.5 billion back to El Salvador, a country whose entire economic output was $27 billion. Losing that money means more instability. More instability means more people trying to get out. Guess where they’ll go?
The fact that the Salvadorans still are here says more about the lack of a U.S. immigration policy than it does about them. Of course they want to stay. At the beginning of a rollercoaster week, Trump indicated he was open to a comprehensive deal on immigration reform. (If you think that’s right around the corner, I’ve got a statue in New York harbor to sell you.)
In the meantime, why not try something truly unusual — solve a piece of the problem in a way that benefits everyone involved. Let those who already act like Americans actually be Americans.
Comments (3)
Couple things.First of all,
Couple things.
First of all, if you're going to criticize Trump for naming a country a "shithole", you can't then argue it's inhuman to send people back to them.
Second, the think tank studies regarding criminal acts by immigrants are facile and irrelevant. If we are picking the best people to bestow the gift of US citizenship (for that is what it is), NONE will be committing crimes. Because they will be too busy making a lucrative living in a necessary profession.
Beyond that, the think tank studies are also false. To put these lefty fairy tales to rest, President Trump has directed Homeland Security to look into how many immigrants, legal or otherwise, are committing crimes. Here is a report on the number of people IN PRISON, so it doesn't count the number still out here running amok...spoiler, it's a big number:
"A total of 58,766 known or suspected aliens were in in DOJ custody at the end of FY 2017"
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/Alien_Incarceration...
Finally, these arguments in favor of allowing Salvadorian & Hatian people permanent residency (citizenship!?) are really arguments against ever taking people in temporarily again. These people may or may not be "good people", but they didn't enter the country because it was beneficial to America; they're here as an act of mercy and compassion....now it's time to go home.
I'm curious.
It seems your surname is of German-speaking origin, Mr. Senker. Can you tell us when your ancestors came to America, how, and why? How did they earn their livings?
My own came here from Ireland, French-speaking Canada, and Bohemia, all in the mid to late 19th Century. The Irish fled the famine in 1847 and the tenant evictions of the 1880s. The French-Canadians came here after spending two hundred years in Quebec, largely along the St. Lawrence. Their ancestors came from throughout France, soldiers, masons, trappers, Daughters of the King, and other women who risked everything for a better life than was offered by their homeland. What drove the Bohemians to leave Europe and settle in Wisconsin, I can not say. It appears to have occurred during a technical revolution that ruined small farmers and a drought that caused famine in the 1860s.
If you choose not to reply to these questions, I hope you will acknowledge that the number you cite includes 20,000 or so people who are suspected of being aliens and that only 37,000 or so are known to be aliens. To give that number some perspective, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates the total number of people in custody in 2015 at 1,530,000 (1.53 million). That means the total number of known or suspected aliens in custody is about 3.84% of those in state or federal custody. Assuming 12 million undocumented aliens in the U.S. and a total population of 320 million, 3.75% of those living here are undocumented. In other words, the numbers are proportional. (It would be interesting to know how many of those identified as illegal aliens are in custody solely because of their immigration status.)
Hi James.My great grandpappy
Hi James.
My great grandpappy came from Germany, he entered the country legally. He married an Irish girl and they raised 7 kids together.
They received $0 from the government when they arrived. And $0 thereafter.
He arrived as a skilled mason and bricklayer; given the country was expanding and building at beakeneck speed at the time, his skill would have passed any "beneficial and necessary" test. He risked everything for a better life, and he brought what he needed to do it with him.
That does not describe the majority of the people here illegally today.
Since there were no government translators, and everything was written in English, he had to learn the language, which he did (I have letters he wrote, in English). He never received welfare, certainly never went to prison, and neither has any of his decendents.
Your inspection of DHS stats ignore my main point; if we restrict immigration to people that have the skills we need to succeed, none of them will be out there committing crimes, or in prison.