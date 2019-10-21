What a resurgence of the Islamic State could mean

Of all the problems President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Syria might cause, the one with the clearest consequences is a resurgence of the Islamic State and the terror attacks it inspires.
Increased Russian or Iranian influence in the region, for instance, is incremental and might be in the eye of the beholder. A terror attack on the other hand is real, immediate – and often deadly.
The Kurdish-led militia allied with the United States has been, among other things, acting as a jailer. It was guarding about 20 facilities holding roughly 10,000 suspected Islamic State members and camps for another 70,000 family members. In the chaos of Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, the Kurds say they’ve had to choose between fighting and guarding those camps. Some prisoners escaped, they say, and some family members were able to leave the camps.
Experts say the Islamic State already had been quietly reconstituting itself in Iraq and Syria, even while under intense military pressure, and that Turkey’s invasion is almost certain to give it a big boost.
During the debate of Democratic presidential candidates last week, former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump’s decision would lead to new terror attacks in the United States. The Islamic State is “going to come here,” he said. Trump says a resurgence of the Islamic State is not his problem – it’s Europe’s. Aside from this selfish disregard for countries that are (or used to be, before a long list of insults) America’s closest allies, Trump argues that any foreign Islamic State fighter who survived and wants to wreak havoc at home is much more likely to be a European than an American.
This approach might appeal to Trump’s “America First” constituency, as well as those weary of spending billions to hunt for terrorists behind every tree. But it misses the point. And Biden might be missing it, too, if he was arguing that the Islamic State is going to dispatch members to attack the United States.
If the Islamic State can even partially rebuild, it will gain prestige from having withstood a U.S.-led effort to eradicate it. Unlike al-Qaeda, directly organizing attacks never has been its main threat to the West. Instead it would inspire lone individuals or small groups to launch attacks in their own countries. Experience has shown how hard that is to stop.
In Iraq and Syria alone, the Islamic State has plenty of blood on its hands. Its attack on the Yazidi community in northern Iraq is widely regarded as an act of genocide. It is responsible for the beheadings of Americans, French, British citizens and many others.
It also has inspired deadly attacks in many other countries, most of them in the Middle East. But in France, the group claimed responsibility for the shooting and bombing spree in Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people, and an attack by a follower who drove a truck through a Bastille Day crowd in Nice the next year, killing 86. In Britain, it claimed responsibility for a 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people, and an attack on London Bridge that killed eight.
In the United States, attacks in San Bernardino, California, which killed 14 people, and the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49, were inspired by the Islamic State.
It’s not really a coincidence that those attacks happened at least a couple of years ago. Intelligence and police work have improved, but the Islamic State also has been on the defensive. Its biggest prize, the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, fell in July 2017 after months of bitter fighting; Raqqa, its self-proclaimed capital in Syria, three months later. Its last stronghold in Syria fell six months ago.
Tens of thousands of its fighters have been killed. But thousands of others remain, and experts say they’ve regrouped to fight a rural insurgency. The International Crisis Group says the Islamic State has “taken refuge in some of Iraq’s most forbidding terrain, including mountains and caves, remote desert, orchards, river groves and islands.” Most fighters there now are Iraqis. It’s hard for foreigners to survive without an intimate knowledge of the population and landscape.
In Syria, former Defense Department officials Brian Katz and Michael Carpenter say that even before Trump’s move, the group had been carrying out guerrilla attacks, and gathering intelligence for assassinations, suicide attacks and kidnappings – “grooming the battlefield militarily, politically and psychologically so that it can go on the offensive as soon as the U.S.-led coalition withdraws.”
Groups affiliated with al-Qaeda are undergoing a similar process in western Syria in somewhat different circumstances, they say.
It would be nearly impossible to eliminate the Islamic State entirely. With the United States out of the picture, that won’t be the main goal for anyone left in Syria. So the Islamic State will gain time and space to regroup. It will inspire followers to try to kill more innocent people in Paris, or Orlando, or another city. Maybe that’s a chance we’re willing to take; maybe not. But that’s a question we need to ask.
You mean the “JV team”? 7-8 years ago only those evil conservative neo cons were concerned with the “JV” team, now it’s a problem? Wow, how things change. Taking away their Caliphate territory was important 10 years ago (Obama ignored it), Trump pushed them out in months. Keeping ISIS down is important, doing it with minimal USA troops in the region is more important. We’ve spent too many years, money and spilled too much solders blood over there. What we’ve done for 18 years has had an impact on ISIS but a new strategy is needed badly. Thank goodness a non politician is thinking outside the box.
So sad you don’t realize that terrorists without territory are not powerless and that there are approximately 14 to 18,000 ISIS combatants still in the area.
ISIS was the JV, but they became the varsity. Obama should have stopped them sooner. But he partnered with the Kurds in 2014. We supplied the airstrikes and the Kurds supplied the ground troops, losing 11,000 in the fighting that brought ISIS to its knees.
Trump didn’t “push” anyone out. He simply continued Obama’s partnership. But then he convinced the Kurds to dismantle their defensive positions facing Turkey and pull back their troops from the border, leaving the Kurds far more vulnerable. The US had 50 noncombat advisors embedded with the Kurds, so the Turks could not attack. But then Trump betrayed the Kurds, withdrawing the US troops so that the Turks could execute their assault. The Kurds were given no warning. Instead, they learned of Trump’s treachery when they saw their US advisors packing their vehicles and leaving.
The Kurds are now allied with Syria and in the Russian orbit. As ISIS becomes a renewed threat, they will not partner with us again. And Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds has our other allies wondering if we’ll do the same to them if they ever need us.
“Obama should have stopped them sooner.”
They didn’t exist until Obama pulled our guys out; it was a disaster. Then Obama was forced to send the same US soldiers back to re-take ground they had already paid to take. The Kurds joined us out of self-preservation, and to further their own goals, not altruism.
That being said, Trump’s stupid decision hasn’t resulted in a complete disaster yet; but it’s likely coming.
So far, “thinking outside the box” has led to the abandonment of an ally, the start of ethnic cleansing facilitated by the US, and the empowerment of an authoritarian who has now decided he is entitled to nuclear weapons.
You may think Trump is playing 12-dimensional chess, but in reality, he’s playing Candy Land and chewing on the pieces.
“You may think Trump is playing 12-dimensional chess, but in reality, he’s playing Candy Land and chewing on the pieces.”
Actually, he’s playing the same, exact game Obama played; and just as poorly, although the final cost isn’t known yet.
The pullout is the first decision Trump has made that really rubs conservatives the wrong way. I’m sure many middle of the roaders are upset, too. The problem for lefties is, they have no authority to capitalize on it; none.
There is something very, very wrong in analyzing the resurgence of a global terrorist-inspiring group in terms of US domestic politics.
Does anyone remember the lessons learned from the Vietnam war? The Kurds are nothing more than an enemy of an enemy. They wouldn’t like us either if not for a common enemy.
I thought the lesson was that wars are not fungible. Vietnam was not World War II, and the Middle East is not Vietnam.
Pushing Daesh out of its remaining territory was a positive thing, but it should never have been viewed as anything more than a temporary victory. It was always a loosely constituted organization so anyone in the world could claim inspiration from it, or membership in it. The fighters in Iraq and Syria were always just going to move elsewhere; in fact, operations that claimed affiliation are operating in West Africa and are no less dangerous. People in the rest of the world, including in the Americas, will see the continuation in the face of setbacks as evidence of Daesh’s strength, and will start making the move from interested spectator to sympathizer to actor.
Trump will soon learn that terrorism is real, and is a concern for the US as a matter of domestic policy, as well as foreign policy. Unfortunately, when he does learn that lesson, I am afraid his reflexive response will be to respond with increasingly authoritarian measures. That kind of action, accompanied by his typically blusterous, bigoted rhetoric will do little more than inflame the situation.
” operations that claimed affiliation are operating in West Africa and are no less dangerous”
Correct. But there is zero chance anyone is going back into Somalia. The best we can do is contain them in place.
Ummm . . . I’m pretty sure Somalia in in East Africa. It was the last time I looked at my globe, anyway.