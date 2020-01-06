The many reasons a conflict with Iran could spin out of control

This is how you bumble into a war.
U.S. administrations for years have weighed the pros and cons of going after Qassim Suleimani, the Iranian military official killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. Suleimani, the architect of efforts to build Iran’s regional influence, had plenty of blood on his hands, including that of American troops in Iraq.
But until Friday, American officials had always concluded that despite the trouble he caused, his death would cause even more trouble.
Foreign policy experts frequently warn in theory about how rivals can misread each other, and how that can lead to an escalation of conflict, resulting in a war no one wants. President Trump’s order to assassinate Suleimani provides a clear, practical illustration in how that could happen. The Trump administration is dealing with its first full-on foreign policy crisis. Not surprisingly, it’s one that is mostly of the president’s own making.
While Iran and the United States still can avoid a large-scale conflict, more people will die as a result of this attack. Some of them may be U.S. allies in Israel, Saudi Arabia or Europe. But Americans will die, too. They may be military or diplomatic personnel; they may be innocent civilians. They might be in the Middle East, Europe, the United States – almost anywhere.
Iran has to respond, both for reasons of prestige and retribution. As many have pointed out, assassinating Suleimani was akin to Iran killing the head of U.S. Central Command, at least one of the intelligence agencies, and/or the vice president – perhaps all rolled into one. Even if Suleimani’s use of Iranian forces and proxies in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have been disastrously counter-productive for his country, as New York Times columnist Tom Friedman argues, the Iranian leadership clearly doesn’t see it that way. It will act accordingly.
More moderate officials such as President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who already have lost authority for negotiating a nuclear agreement that Trump trashed, have no option but to go along.
The dangers in assassinating Suleimani are twofold, and interconnected. First, it was disproportionate, precisely the kind of response Trump claims to have eschewed by calling off airstrikes on Iran last summer after it shot down an American drone. An Iranian-allied militia killed an American contractor in Iraq; Trump responded with airstrikes on the militia. Iran’s backers attacked the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad (without actually getting into the Embassy or harming any U.S. personnel). Trump ordered an attack on Iran’s second-most important official. While the U.S. claims it acted to avert imminent attacks that Suleimani was planning, it has yet to produce evidence. Maybe there is evidence – but “imminent” is an elastic concept, particularly for someone who never cared much about telling the truth, anyway.
The second problem is that this kind of action makes it unclear to Iran what, exactly, the United States will do. Trump loves ambiguity as a pressure tactic. But governments usually strive to be very clear where their red lines are, and with good reason. Even if they don’t say exactly how they will respond to provocation, they try to leave little doubt that they will respond. They know that one of the quickest ways to a foreign policy crisis is through faulty assumptions about how an adversary will react.
While Trump has been consistent about pressuring Iran, he also wants to reduce the U.S. role in the Middle East, says he doesn’t want war and would be willing to hold high-level meetings with the Iranians. He has reduced the U.S. role in Syria, providing Iran with a golden opportunity. Even if he continues to squeeze Iran’s economy, he is easily distracted and has given Iran the impression he can be pushed around in the Middle East. Suleimani wanted to see just how far. That, too, turned out to be a miscalculation.
The Trump administration is predicting that Iran’s response will be limited. But a small-scale Iranian response would come across as timid. Threat and counter-threat built through the weekend. Trump said the United States had a list of more than 50 targets it would hit inside the country if Iran hit back hard. That would be another magnitude of escalation. Does Iran believe him this time? Does it care? Or would American airstrikes rally a divided and dispirited country? How do impeachment and a U.S. election campaign play into it?
Iran says it will no longer be bound by terms of the nuclear agreement, which it largely had adhered to even after Trump pulled out. Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel U.S. forces from the country. The list of potential targets for Iran and its allies is nearly endless. It can take its time. U.S. forces are spread across the region and oil shipments in the Gulf are vulnerable. Iran has ample proxies able to launch attacks that Tehran could cheer while claiming deniability.
Maybe there are enough cool heads left on both sides to keep things from spinning totally out of control. But there are many ways this could get much, much worse.
Strangely repubs opposed the Iran nuclear treaty. After the recent assassination by the US, Iran is now going back to developing nukes and has promised further attacks on the US, of which they are fully capable. Because of this assassination, Iraq’s parliament is asking us to get out. Interesting as Iraq and Iran used to be enemies but are no longer. The repub neo cons have desired war with Iran for some inane and illogical reasoning and my fear is that now they will get their way as a nuclear Iran is the repub nightmare. Little doubt that Israel and Saudi Arabia will also push to have us eliminate them.
I see little that will now stop the neo con war machine and that war is likely probable, which will further worsen our already inane and ridiculous repub given deficits, plus war with Iran will severely strain the oil supplies needed by the worlds economy’s and throw the world in a Global Depression.
This is the result of repub policies today…war…incompetence…corruption…and massive numbers of people suffering. We must not only resist, but protest widely in this country to prevent war, as it will be devastating for our country and people as well as the entire world.
I try not to be a pessimist, but I’m really really nervous.
Trump already started one stupid war – his “easy-to-win” trade war. Add this one to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria? Pure insanity, sacrificing America lives to try to win an election.
It already is out of control. Three years ago we had a nuclear deal with Iran. Now, not only has tRump backed out of the, but he has us on the precipice of what could turn out to be another life and money wasting and in unending and un winnable war. At one time all problems with Iran could have been moot had we returned the Shah. Can we now do the same by offering them Trump?
Shouldn’t have taken out Mohammed Mossaddegh in the first place: the worst mistake of the Eisenhower administration.
It appears to me that this assassination of a high foreign leader by the U.S. has no precedent. Surely this is Trump’s most foolish and consequential act to date. It can only make things worse. If he’s determined to take such a radical step and if had any imagination, at least he could have gotten the world rid of someone thoroughly evil such as Bashir al Assad. .
“…more people will die as a result of this attack…But Americans will die, too.”
Seriously? People have died at the hands of this murderer and many were Americans. More people, including citizens, would have died if this was not done.
It seems the left have lost their minds because there are people as part of the Iranian regime that lead terrorist organizations throughout the world. And we have a current president that will do such actions as necessary unlike our last one who has defined crossed red lines and failed to respond, make bad treaties, and freed up a plane load of cash that has been used against innocent people.
Add to it we need to believe there is a plan on this. There has been numerous plans in dealing with the current regime in Iran under all US Presidents because Iran continues to provoke us and our allies.
If our president really wanted war, it would have happened long ago.
“More people, including citizens, would have died if this was not done.”
Seriously? Do you honestly believe that he was the only person in the Iranian government capable or willing to do what he did? Do you think he will not be replaced?
“If our president really wanted war, it would have happened long ago.”
Maybe he was too busy playing golf and watching TV to get around to it.
Nonsense. There is no plan. If there was a plan, if any of this was thought out, they wouldn’t be making absurd claims about this guy being involved in 9/11.
The irony is that this guy was fighting ISIS. Now, the fight against ISIS has stopped. ISIS will be able to re-group. Trump isn’t fighting terrorists. He is enabling them.
And now the Iraqis want the US out. After 17 years it is finally official – the US lost the Iraq war. And it was Trump that lost it.
Soleimani could not have dreamed of a better outcome than the US having to leave Iraq. Trump gave him everything he ever could have ever wanted. Trump’s ignorance and naivety was an absolute gift to the people he wanted to hurt.
Oh, and Iran is going to start working on nukes again – something the last president stopped. Trump is the world’s biggest buffoon.
“Add to it we need to believe there is a plan on this. ”
Our problem is that Trump doesn’t have a plan.
All reports are that assassinating this Iranian figure was added to the options presented to Trump while he was on vacation as simply something to make him see the other options as preferable.
But he wanted drama, splashy headlines (like the 52 sites in Iran he says hell demolish with bombing if Iran does something about this assassination–can you believe it? It’s the number of U.S. Embassy hostages, from 1979!). Trump wants to take attention away from his impeachment, and he does not understand either war or the Midde East.
Here is what we were afraid of when Trump was elected: He makes a stupid of-the-cuff decision on something terrible that he doesn’t understand.
That’s the kicker: He just doesn’t understand what he’s doing, outside of cheating to get re-elected.
This whole operation is Trumpism writ large. It is an operation of dubious legality carried out without following standard protocols and legal requirements (no, telling Putin and Senator Graham about it is not the same as notifying Congress. Dropping broad hints to the folks at Mar-a-Lago is also not notification). The action seems almost as if it were designed to provoke a retaliation, and the possibility of retaliation is countered with threats that are clearly illegal.
As with just about everything Trump does, this was planned out about as well as a dogfight.