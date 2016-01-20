Attorneys representing officer who shot Philando Castile want judge removed from case
The maneuvering has begun. Chao Xiong of the Strib reports: “Attorneys representing St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile filed a notice to remove Ramsey County's second most senior judge from presiding over the case. … Such requests are automatically granted. ‘We did our research, and based on our research, we chose to remove him,’ said one of Yanez's three attorneys, Earl Gray." If you say so.
Tis the season for dog whistling. Says Sharyn Jackson in the Strib, “An ornament for sale at Gertens is at the center of a backlash on Facebook. A shopper browsing the ornament section Wednesday night at the Inver Grove Heights store spotted a black rectangle ornament with the words ‘All Lives Matter’ written on it in white.” Sean Hannity will do 15 minutes on it.
It has been signed. Says Tim Nelson at MPR, “The Minnesota Wild has long wanted a practice facility close to the Xcel Energy Center, and the team is getting one — in the form of a rink on top of a former Macy's store. The team signed a deal on Thursday to put its offices in the former department store in downtown St. Paul and build a practice rink on the roof."
Meanwhile, St.Paul’s parks? Eh, not so great. Tad Vezner in the PiPress says, “Just months ago, the Minneapolis parks department got a big boost: an extra $8 million to update facilities, mandated every year for 20 years. … Now, St. Paul has hired a consultant to assess its own facilities, and park officials are already saying they’ll likely discover a similar need. … But even before the results are in, city officials are budgeting for the worst.”
It’s a “special enrollment.” Says Christopher Snowbeck for the Strib, “About 100,000 people with individual health insurance policies can still sign up for coverage that starts in January, even though the general enrollment deadline came earlier this month. On Wednesday, the state's MNsure health insurance exchange started prominently publicizing the ‘special enrollment’ option with e-mails to insurance agents and notices on its website. It is generally available to those with individual market health plans that are being terminated for 2017… .”
Also delayed, the Lowry Grove mobile home park’s eviction. Tracy Mumford for MPR: “The deadline for closing the Lowry Grove mobile home park in St. Anthony, Minn., has been pushed back until the end of the school year. The news came late Thursday afternoon when The Village LLC announced that it had moved the closure date from March 15 to June 30, 2017. The Village purchased the park in June with plans to redevelop the 15-acre parcel into a series of apartment buildings and townhouses, which requires approximately 90 households to relocate.”
Wait, so you’re saying not to drink the booze? Stribber Kristen Leigh Painter says, “The state of Minnesota has scolded Norseman Distillery, a Minneapolis maker of specialty spirits, for using nonfood grade leather in its Leathered Aquavit product and is advising consumers not to drink it. No illnesses have been reported related to the product, which bears a label alerting consumers to its ingredients. The state's Agriculture Department issued the consumer notice Thursday afternoon.” The Asbestos Shingle Aquavit never really took off either.
Also in imbibing (I mean, the relatives are in town, right?): we haver this from The Growler. “Good news for Minnesotan fans of Dogfish Head — you’ll no longer have to make the trek across the border to Wisconsin to get their hands on the Delaware-based brewery’s lineup of ‘off-centered ales for off-centered people.’ Dogfish Head has announced it plans to expand distribution to Missouri, Alabama, West Virginia, and — last but not least — Minnesota in 2017.” So help me out here. Is there something else in it besides beer?
And I was looking for someone to appraise Mom’s coin collection. But Dan Browning of the Strib says, “Another in a growing line of Minnesota coin dealers has been charged with bilking customers looking for a safe investment in the wake of the Great Recession. Scott Michael Luther, 55, was charged Monday in federal court with mail fraud and money laundering related to the sale of more than $1.5 million in coins through his Minneapolis company, LRC Coins, from 2010 through 2013."
Another “nay” vote on the U of M football boycott. This from Laura Wagner at Slate. “Boycott. Justice. Awareness. Due process. Transparency. The team’s language and actions seemed to be of a piece with other athlete protests in the age of the great jock awakening. An NBA star gives an ESPY Awards speech about racial injustice. WNBA players stage media blackouts in the name of Black Lives Matter. An NFL player kneels during the national anthem. A college basketball team dons rainbow warmups before a game in Durham, North Carolina, to protest the state’s transgender bathroom law. But the football boycott at Minnesota was different: the tools of social justice agitation being put to reactionary ends.”
Also, from Issac Bailey at CNN: “I made my son read the 80-page report about an alleged gang rape at the University of Minnesota in September. In an age in which we are putting into the White House a man who casually bragged about sexual assault, fathers hoping to raise boys who become men who treat women as equals don't have the luxury of looking away when the horrific happens to a female stranger instead of a well-known loved one. That we had that luxury for so many years is among the many reasons awful things keep happening.”
The film version of August Wilson’s “Fences” is getting good reviews. Stribber Colin Covert talks to director/star Denzel Washington.
Q: You’ve set up an agreement with HBO to produce nine more Wilson plays. How did that come about?
A: The estate of August Wilson came to me and said, ‘We’d like you to take charge of these other nine plays’. Because Scott Rudin and Paramount had the rights to ‘Fences’ from back in the ’80s. So I made a nine-picture deal with HBO. I may direct one or two of them. But I’m not directing or acting in all nine. I’m executive-producing them.
Q: Is your plan to bring out one a year?
A: I’d like to. Because it would be nice every fall, or maybe every other fall, you know? And we’ll have to time it. There are so many wonderful African-American actors on television. We’ll time it to shoot them when they’re on their hiatuses. Is that a word? Hiati?
Well, it a hiatus for me. See you next year. Happy holidays.
