Alleged 4th Precinct shooter associate claims internet-message-board motivation for going to protest
Stick to cat videos next time. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl report: “Julio Suarez said he was just trying to get a laugh out of fellow users of an internet message board when he flashed a handgun during a live-streamed slur-filled tirade with Allen Scarsella by his side as they headed toward the November 2015 Jamar Clark protests. … Four days later, Scarsella returned to the north Minneapolis encampment, where he shot and wounded five protesters. Immediately afterward, he showed up at Suarez's door, still gripping his gun.”
Speaking of horrible people on the internet … City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “Once upon a time, Betsy Hodges used Twitter to have some fun. … We refer here to the night Hodges live-tweeted her experience watching the movie Die Hard, a charmingly innocent use of a social media tool that lends itself to just such mirth. … Lately Twitter's getting a reputation for uglier behavior, from the bullying, abbreviated messages littering the account of the president-elect (even the ones he deletes), not to mention the far more sinister offerings from some of his fans. … A perusal of tweets aimed at Betsy's @MayorHodges account reveals a slew of hateful, bigoted, and threatening messages directed at the first-term mayor.”
Sickening. At the Strib, Angie Arnold reports: “A phoned-in bomb threat closed a Jewish community center in St. Louis Park on Wednesday where an early childhood center operates. Following the threat, a teacher at the Sabes Jewish Community Center posted a photo online of the cribs that had been moved outside. … In less than a day, the photo with a heartrending caption was shared thousands of times by users on Facebook. … ‘You see a lot of pictures in the news from incidents of bomb threats and other horrible events, but I feel this picture says so much,’ Angie Arnold wrote. ‘These 4 cribs held 18 babies as we pushed them out of the building until we loaded them into our cars to take them to a safe location. When the staff came back to the building after the all clear, it made my heart stop to see these cribs sitting in the empty parking lot.’”
Cheers! The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reports: “Target Corp. has become big soccer fans, and Minnesota United is their favorite club. … The Minnesota-based retailer, already with naming rights on the homes of the Twins and Timberwolves, will make its largest sports investment Thursday, with a multi-year partnership with Minnesota United, Major League Soccer and U.S. Youth Soccer. … Target’s bullseye logo will be prominently featured on United’s jerseys as the expansion franchise begins its first season in MLS in March. The jersey design will be unveiled in late February. … Unlike other major U.S. sports, jersey sponsors are common and identifiable with soccer clubs around the world. But United has been selective since its rebranding in 2013 and has yet to name a front jersey sponsor.”
In other news…
Yikes: “St. Paul Schools Locked Down After Shooting Injures Man” [WCCO]
Including Minnesota: “Republican Lawmakers in Five States Propose Bills to Criminalize Peaceful Protest” [The Intercept]
Huh, maybe those high-pressure sales quotas weren’t such a great business decision: “Wells Fargo to shutter 400 branches by 2018 in efficiency push” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Further in Banks Behaving Badly: “Federal watchdog sues TCF Financial over overdraft fees” [Star Tribune]
So much for your weekend skating plans: “Minneapolis Closes Ice Rinks Due To Warm Weather” [WCCO]
Fire at Nordic Fiberglass in Warren: “Massive plant fire triggers evacuations in NW Minn.” [KARE]
Mustard Museum under threat: “Wisconsin county finds there’s no money in mustard” [MPR]
Pay attention, drivers: “Police: Truck Fails to Stop for School Bus Stop Arm, Critically Injures 3 Students in Otsego” [KSTP]
Unemployment rate slightly up: “Minnesota Gains 11,900 Jobs in December” [DEED]
DNC chair campaign still going on:
On this week’s Ezra Klein show, @keithellison shares how he would use the power of the DNC chair: https://t.co/KwLSaTkGzS— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 19, 2017
Oh my:
Perry to @alfranken: "I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch."— POLITICO (@politico) January 19, 2017
Franken: "Well ..."
Perry: "May I rephrase that?" pic.twitter.com/jlx0lztfRL
Of local interest: “Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert” [antimusic]
Nice: “Woodbury playground finds new home in Syrian refugee camp” [Woodbury Bulletin]
