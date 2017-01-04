Dayton asks for $1.5 billion in bonding projects
Aiming high. The Pioneer Press’ Bill Salisbury reports: “Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton today proposed borrowing $1.5 billion to fund an aggressive state construction program that would far exceed spending he and Republican legislative leaders previously agreed to. … Last summer and fall, Dayton and lawmakers had tentatively agreed to a $1 billion bonding bill, but they failed to work out the details that would have led to a special session."
Today in Vikings Stadium deal fiascos. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson writes: “Fundraising for Downtown East Commons is still falling short, even after plans for the downtown Minneapolis park were scaled back last year. … The nonprofit Green Minneapolis, a conservancy formed by the Downtown Council, raised about $14 million of nearly $15.3 million needed for the project in 2016. To ensure the park was ready in time for the July opening of U.S. Bank Stadium, developer Ryan Companies agreed to bridge the gap with a short-term loan.”
Time to dust off the ol’ résumé. The Star Tribune’s Joe Christensen reports: “First-year University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle fired football coach Tracy Claeys and most of the team’s assistants Tuesday while calling for a cultural overhaul in Gophers sports. … Coyle gave a blistering assessment of the football program, which has been engulfed in turmoil for three weeks, and declared Tuesday night a need for more ‘integrity and class’ across athletics.”
Good on them. Midwest Energy News’ Frank Jossi writes: “At the Minnesota National Guard’s Camp Ripley base, a sprawling 10 megawatt solar array is the most visible indicator of the organization’s commitment to eventually reaching net zero emissions. … The Minnesota National Guard also has several geothermal systems operating at Camp Ripley and other facilities. It’s looking to save water and reduce waste dramatically by composting and changing over to compostable plates and silverware.”
In other news…
We’re No. 1! “States With the Worst Winters & Cold Winter Weather Forecasts” [Thrillist]
What a tragedy: “Mpls. radio exec dies in Puerto Rico trying to save son from drowning” [Star Tribune]
Don’t overthink it: “Exploring the mystical art of band naming with Twin Cities musicians” [City Pages]
That ice was really bad: “Semisonic drummer slips on ice, breaks wrist; 2 sold-out Twin Cities shows called off” [Star Tribune]
Shocking: “I-94 corridor promotes electric cars” [Echo Press]
Sounds ugly: “In legal fight over Lowry Building, courts weigh in” [Pioneer Press]
LOL: “White Bear Auto Dealer’s Ice Rink Outtakes Go Viral” [WCCO]
Say it ain’t so:
It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r— Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017
