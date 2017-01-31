Dayton speaks out against Trump immigration orders
The governor weighs in. The Star Tribune’s Ricardo Lopez reports: “DFL Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday criticized recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, calling some of them unconstitutional and others ‘antithetical to our American values.’ … ‘All of them have ramifications for our state and our people,’ Dayton said in a statement. ‘As these and future executive orders are issued, I have instructed my cabinet to determine what impacts they will have in the lives on Minnesotans.’ … Dayton said he would support fellow DFLer, state Attorney General Lori Swanson, who said she is considering taking legal action against an executive order that bars temporarily immigration from some countries.”
Also related. The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova and Faiza Mahamud report: “Mahamed Sheikhdon Iye rented a larger apartment and strapped booster seats in his car for the arrival in Minneapolis this week of his wife and two daughters. But Friday’s executive order on immigration put the Somalia native’s plans into question: Airline officials told his wife she might not be able to board her flight in Kenya this Saturday. … ‘I am very, very sad,’ Iye said. ‘I have been waiting for five years.’… The executive order on immigration and refugee resettlement that President Donald Trump signed Friday cast into uncertainty the lives of a cross-section of local residents and would-be Minnesotans — from a University of Minnesota researcher to residents sponsoring family members overseas to refugees slated to fly here in coming days. On Monday, local attorneys and residents were trying to sort through the implications of the order.”
Meet the Minnesota law professor who’s taking on Trump. The Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer has a profile: “Richard Painter has yet to become the subject of a Donald Trump tweet. That’s fine with the University of Minnesota law professor. … On the other hand, he did sue the president of the United States last week for violating the Constitution. … Painter is a top ethics scholar who worked as Republican President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007. But he has picked a fight with the GOP’s latest White House resident for refusing to sell off some assets and place the rest into a blind trust, as every president has done for the past four decades. Instead, Trump has turned them over to his sons to manage and promised not to ask about them. … ‘If Obama had tried that,’ Painter said, ‘we would have impeached him in two weeks.’”
Guy seems remarkably calm about it. The Pioneer Press’s Nick Ferraro reports: “Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said Monday that it was a coincidence that a bullet went through a window at his Mendota Heights home early Saturday. … Leslie said his home near Minnesota 13 and Sylandale Road was not targeted, and that no one was injured. … ‘This is a whole different Monday if I’m targeted and my family is in danger,’ he said. ‘My family was still in danger a little bit, but it was a random shot up in the air and it hit my house. It could have been anyone’s house down the block.’ ”
