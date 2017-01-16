DOJ sues Chaska-based KleinBank, saying it engaged in 'redlining'
Happy MLK Day. The Associated Press is reporting the U.S. Department of Justice is suing Chaska-based KleinBank for allegedly engaging in mortgage lending practices that discriminate against minorities: "In the lawsuit, the federal government alleges that from 2010 to at least 2015, KleinBank structured its home mortgage lending business to avoid serving neighborhoods where a majority of residents are racial and ethnic minorities."
A couple of turrets on the front porch might class up the place. Susan Du at City Pages reports on two new gun bills introduced in the Minnesota Legislature by Republicans: "The first is 'permitless carry,' granting anyone in Minnesota the right to carry a gun wherever they go. The gun lobby prefers to call it 'constitutional carry,' and it would invalidate all state laws on carrying or possession of weapons in public. The second is 'stand your ground,'… In your own home, you can shoot to kill in order to prevent a felony — such as the stealing of a TV or the writing of a bad check."
A move to the hospital ward. Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is following the story of convicted cult leader Victor Barnard's reported assault in prison and his attorney's attempts to learn the details: "David Risk said he was told by a member of the news media that Barnard, 55, was assaulted recently in prison in Rush City. Risk said he reached the state Department of Corrections' emergency contact for Barnard and other corrections officials and learned little. 'Officially, they tell me there is an investigation pending,' Risk said. 'They said they can't tell me anything about it in regards to Victor and the incident.'"
Living the legacy. Ivory Hecker at KARE covered this morning's MLK Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center (with video): "The keynote speaker for the sold out event was Myrlie Evers-Williams, wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers. This year for the first time the event was held as a fundraiser for the Minneapolis Chapter of the United Negro College Fund."
Morning in America: Will MyPillow mogul run for office? [Alpha News]
Cullen Osburn of Minneapolis charged in murder of Hussain Alnahdi, Saudi student at UW-Stout [City Pages]
Food for thought: Readers write about Dayton's restaurants: 'This is an irreplaceable loss to the Twin Cities' [Star Tribune]
Hennepin County Sheriff’s son arrested for DWI [WCCO-TV]
Don't drive until Thursday: Freezing rain, sloppy snow before big January thaw [WCCO-TV]
Comedy gatekeeper Judd Apatow heaps praise on Duluth's Maria Bamford [Star Tribune]
Sad trend: After 112 years, a small-town newspaper folds [NewsCut]
Dateline Saratoga Springs: Repaired and Ready: Venue Where a Young Dylan Played Reopens [KSTP-TV]
Hitch your wagon to a North Star: Ralph Waldo Emerson letters about visiting Minnesota, lair of giants [Minneapolis Park History]
Comments (3)
Really, Really Cute
The linked story about Mike Lindell is priceless. Alpha News tells its readers that "he Better Business Bureau downgraded its rating for MyPillow from an A+ to an F after Lindell went public with his support for Trump."
Even the Better Business Bureau is in on the conspiracy! For shame!
Suppression
I'm not curious enough about it to genuinely investigate, but wonder, nonetheless, how Mr. Lindell has been "suppressed by so long because of the democrat liberals in this state….”
So wierd...
Tea Party, Libertarian backed Alpha News tells us good Christian (he prayed with Michelle Bachmann at the Trump fly In) Mike Lindell lost his BBB rating because of his support for Trump, BBB says its because the good Christian Mike Lindell was screwing customers. Hmm...who to believe.