Ellison to boycott Trump inauguration
WCCO-TV’s story says, “Members of Minnesota’s delegation are weighing in on the potential boycott of Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration. Trump spent the weekend blasting Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who marched with King, after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election. Dozens of House Democrats now plan to skip the inauguration, some in support of Congressman Lewis. On Twitter, Rep. Keith Ellison called the president-elect ‘the bully-in-Chief.’ On Monday, he confirmed his decision to join at least 25 other members of Congress refusing to attend the inauguration, saying ‘I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate.’”
Don’t think this would have made the papers in New York. But in the Duluth News Tribune we learn, “Three cats died in a fire that caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to a Superior home on Monday. … The fire caused ‘extensive damage’ to the home, the fire department reported. The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, authorities said, but three cats in the house died.”
You gotta be kidding me. At KMSP-TV, Paul Blume reports, “A Becker, Minnesota family is looking for answers after a $12,000 wheelchair belonging to a six-year-old boy with cerebral palsy went missing from the back of his father’s pickup truck somewhere in Stearns County over the weekend. Tyce Sauter was born prematurely at 29 weeks with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, a condition that requires an expensive, specially-fitted wheelchair for him to function at his best. … Albany police are investigating the alleged theft, but they are also leaving open the possibility that the wheelchair bounced out of the truck along his route from Sauk Centre.” You’d think someone would have noticed.
We’re No. 1 in Pom! A press release from the U declares, “The University of Minnesota spirit squads once again took top billing at the recent 2017 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading And Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Fla. Minnesota’s dance team led the way as it staked claim to two more national championships this weekend. The Gophers won their eighth straight Pom title and are still the only team in the history of the UDA to win the Pom division. The dance team finished first in Jazz as well after finishing second a year ago. Minnesota’s third national championship was won by its most recognizable figure, as Goldy Gopher was judged to be the best mascot in the nation after finishing second last season. Minnesota’s loveable mascot is a multi-time national champion.”
USA Today has caught Wild fever. Says Kevin Allen, “Here are five reasons why the Wild could win their first Stanley Cup in June: Devan Dubnyk The Dominator: His numbers this season (23-7-3 record, 1.78 goals-against average, .940 save percentage, five shutouts) are even more impressive than the statistics that Montreal’s Carey Price produced when he won the Hart Trophy in 2015 — (44-16-6, 1.96, .933). … Roster depth: The best way to illustrate how much deeper the Wild are today is to point out that Zach Parise, once the team's go-to forward, is the No. 8 scorer with 20 points. The Wild have six different players with 10 or more goals, but Parise is not among them.” But then I remember Super Bowl talk around the Vikings last October.
Cue the usual howling. Mila Koumpilova of the Strib reports, “Minnesota is extending state-funded health insurance eligibility to participants in an Obama administration deportation reprieve program — amid intense uncertainty about that program's future. This month, the state became the fourth nationally to open subsidized health coverage to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which offers temporary work permits and deportation stays to people brought to the United States illegally as children. On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump said he would repeal the program, but he has since appeared to soften his stance.”
What!? Allow the public to see what they’re doing!? Stribber Kelly Smith writes, “Following a tense election in November fought partly over the issue, one of the first things Orono’s new leaders have done is to start taping the city’s planning meetings. The City Council last week unanimously voted to videotape Planning Commission meetings starting Tuesday, despite the fact that most commission members opposed the taping.” I suppose there were cutbacks in the makeup and wardrobe departments.
What? They’ve “chipped” the recycling bins? Says Tim Nelson for MPR, “There's something inside St. Paul's new recycling bins that residents may not have realized: a tracking chip. While the chip has proven controversial elsewhere, St. Paul says it isn't using it to monitor recycling. Still, civil liberty advocates have concerns. The tiny electronic chips, known as RFID or radio frequency identification, allow recycling equipment to scan and identify the cart by passing a detector nearby.” I wonder if under the new “constitutional carry” gun laws the GOP is talking about we’ll be able to shoot the bins on the grounds they’re, you know, a threat?”
From laundromat to omnivore heaven. Jess Fleming of the PiPress says, “Bar, bakery, coffee shop, restaurant, all in one. It might sound crazy, but Augustine’s Bar and Bakery, from the same people behind the Happy Gnome, actually works. The eatery, in a former laundromat on Selby Avenue, just a few miles from the Happy Gnome, is serving pastries and coffee in the morning, sit-down lunches in the afternoon and a similar menu for the evening hours. As you would expect from the Gnome team, there is a great selection of craft beer. There are a few specialty cocktails. And the atmosphere, an eclectic mixture between tropical and religious motifs, is warm and inviting.” So kind of like if Jimmy Buffett was a Mormon?
RIP Sister Mary. Richard Chin of the PiPress says, “Sister Mary Mark Mahoney was many things in her more than 100 years of life: a secretary, a school teacher, a nun, a pastoral associate. But Mahoney said ‘the best thing I ever did’ was writing letters to murderers. For nearly two decades, the member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet conducted a prison ministry by corresponding with scores of inmates including men on death row and women serving life sentences, telling people who sometimes described themselves as the ‘scum of the earth’ that God loved them, too. Mahoney died at Carondelet Village in St. Paul on Wednesday. It was her 106th birthday.”
Ellison's Memory
Rep. Ellison must have a very short memory. Doesn't he recall that after the election of 2008, the GOP vowed to work with the new president and to come together for the country. It was admirable, the way they set partisanship aside, rolled up their collective sleeves, and worked with Obama to get the country out of the worst economic hole in a few generations.
Ellison is really being unfair, and this may lead to hurt feelings. Sad! No, no, Hurtful!
oh, so tongue in cheek
Most amusing take on how the GOP set partisanship aside to help dig us out of the economic hole created by the Bush administration's missteps and lies. Certainly hasn't been in evidence since 2010, and particularly in the last two years, when the Senate's nonfeasance (or is it malfeasance) has left more than 100 federal judgeships open and when the House had time to burn repealing the ACA more than 70 times.
Trump's not even in office yet and the Senate has passed an ACA repeal without any replacement program to help the more than 20 million insured under program, removing benefits and pre-existing condition coverage, and even affecting coverages required under employer health insurance program.
Sorry if I'm becoming humor-impaired over the transition and our new bully-in-chief, the real Tweeterdumb and his legion of attack trolls.
Write Carefully!
It took me a couple of seconds to realize that you were being sarcastic.
You could post this comment on any number of conservative websites, and heads by the score would be nodding in agreement.
Au Contraire, Mr. Holbrook
His name is unfortunately lost in the dim recesses of my mind, but a college English professor told me that it was better to describe oneself as possessing an ironic sense of humor, giving oneself an intellectual veneer; the word sarcasm having a negative connotation.
And in the future please wait longer before giving the (ironic) game away.
In that spirit . . .
We can all be relieved that the incoming administration will bring an air of class and refinement to the White House.
Also too..
Republican Senate power brokers Jim DeMint, Jon Kyl and Tom Coburn, and conservative congressmen Eric Cantor, Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan, met on Obama's first inauguration night to wish him well, not to strategize on how to make him a one term President.
And all those Republicans who didn't attend Obama's inauguration had scheduling conflicts, Republican donors and organizers we mistakenly booked various meetings in exotic locations for that same day. How unfortunate.
Orono Tonight!
“…The City Council last week unanimously voted to videotape Planning Commission meetings starting Tuesday, despite the fact that most commission members opposed the taping.” Speaking as a former planning commissioner (in another state), serving a community whose city council also decided our meetings should be televised, I'll say this experiment might be a failure.
Our commission already had a secretary, a city employee who took notes of commission actions and the sense, if not the exact wording, of the discussion around them, and that secretary remained, and still took notes, just in case the electronic setup failed. So, in essence, we installed a duplicate system of recording commission meetings and actions. Mostly, commission members became a little more careful about their language (though that didn't always extend to members of the audience in the room where our meetings were held), knowing that they were now speaking to a TV audience. A couple of the men dressed more formally than they'd done previously. Most were also a little freaked out by the experiment, since it felt much like being in a public speaking situation (which it was, technically), and such a situation makes many people uncomfortable to begin with.
We did have one commissioner who viewed televised meetings as a platform from which to campaign for office, so his remarks were always delivered in pompous and dramatic fashion, as if the fate of the civilized world depended on what he, and we, were about to do. I thought what we were doing was of some importance, and had consequences for the city, but it didn't merit the same level of concern as nuclear war.
After about 6 months, the city decided to stop televising the meetings. Careful monitoring of both meetings and television audience showed that virtually no one was watching, except, occasionally, an audience so tiny that it might well have been the family of one of the commissioners, so the cost of equipment usage, storage of media, etc., was difficult to justify. I don't know if that will happen in Orono, but it's certainly a possibility. While we did have an occasional moment of excitement over the years, and our meetings were reasonably well attended (mostly by developers, and occasionally, by affected members of the public), I'd say that, in general, planning commission meetings are not…um…innately exciting or interesting.
I'm thankful that Minneapolis
I'm thankful that Minneapolis broadcasts (and livestreams and youtubes) its City Planning Commission meetings. (I'm also thankful for WedgeLive's remixes, but the WedgeLive story is over at that highbrow City Pages.) I watch nearly every meeting, and I submit written testimony at least every month or two. I've also written a Streets post or two based on what I've seen or what is coming up at a future meeting, one of which I recall being picked up here at MinnPost. Maybe Planning Commission meetings in Minneapolis are just ... more exciting?
Now if they would just broadcast our Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, that would be primetime TV.
Yet
"While the chip has proven controversial elsewhere, St. Paul says it isn't using it to monitor recycling."
Yet.
They're also filming what you throw out. Tell me that isn't a little creepy.
Funny how this chip was never discussed during all the publicity leading up to this new change.