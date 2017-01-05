Flu cases on the rise in Minnesota
Might want to get that shot. MPR’s Lorna Benson reports: “Minnesota and neighboring states are seeing an increase in the number of flu cases. … It'll likely be several more weeks before flu season peaks in Minnesota. There's still time to get a flu shot, but federal data show that most people haven't bothered. …Public health officials are publicizing the increase in flu cases with hopes that the information will spur people to rush out for a flu shot. But if recent trends hold, it may not.”
A Gopher football player explains the boycott. The Pioneer Press’ John Shipley reports: “University of Minnesota football players knew there would be a backlash when they threatened to boycott last month’s Holiday Bowl. What they didn’t anticipate was why. … ‘After we made up our minds, we told the team, “If we take this stand, it’s gonna be huge. There’s going to be a lot of backlash,” ’ said junior Gaelin Elmore, one of roughly 10 Gophers players who orchestrated the short-lived boycott. ‘We didn’t know what type of backlash because we don’t have insight into how sexual assault victims feel.’”
No improvement on road deaths. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads remained flat in 2016 when compared with the number of motorists who died in crashes the previous year, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. … Crash reports showed that 397 people were killed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 last year, but the count is expected to rise to 412 by the time final numbers are in, the department’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) said. That would top the 411 who were killed in 2015. … ‘Disappointing’ is how OTS director Donna Berger sized up the numbers.”
Now this is a hot take. On the website Vinepair, Kathleen Willcox writes: “When you hear ‘Buffalo Wild Wings,’ your first thought is probably not craft beer. A conglomerate that cranks out 27 million wings a week, Buffalo Wild Wings is probably more often associated with the kinds of big American lagers you’d expect to find at a casual dining and sports bar franchise. But if Bud is the beer you’d associate with Buffalo Wild Wings, you’d be wrong. … In fact, since 2013, the chain has been making a strategic foray into craft beer. With more than 1,200 locations in North America, the chain sells more draft beer than anyplace else in the country.”
In other news…
