Judge denies request to release squad car video from Philando Castile shooting
At least not now. Riham Feshir’s MPR story says, “A Ramsey County District Court judge has denied a request to release squad camera video in the Philando Castile shooting to the public. Judge William Leary disagreed Monday, ruling that the video is not public while there is an active investigation.”
In other police matters. Libor Jany of the Strib says, “A group of people whose car was struck by a police bullet during a downtown melee last fall will receive a $150,000 payout from the city to keep the matter out of court. The settlement, to be split among the car's six occupants, was unanimously approved by the Ways & Means committee on Monday afternoon. Officials said in a filing that they felt it was in the city's best interests to settle with the six people … .” So, not exactly an airtight defense, I’m guessing.
And we’ll pay this guy how much? ESPN’s story, by Adam Rittenberg, says, “Minnesota is hiring Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith for the same position, a source tells ESPN. An official announcement is expected shortly. New Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is hoping to complete his staff by Thursday.”
Says Tim Pugmire at MPR, “DFL Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration is raising concerns about House and Senate Republicans’ approach to health insurance premium relief. Dayton’s top budget adviser said Monday that the $300 million GOP plan (HF1 and SF1) for the state to issue rebates to people facing big health insurance premium spikes with no eligibility for federal aid would be overly complicated, expensive and slow in delivering its intended benefits. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said Dayton’s $313 million proposal to let the insurance companies handle the discounts would make sure people see relief this year. Frans said the companies would use their existing billing systems.”
Stay optimistic, my friend. Matt Johnson at Finance & Commerce says, “Most Minnesota manufacturers have a positive outlook on the coming year, with 90 percent expecting production levels to increase or at least stay the same as they were in 2016, according to an annual joint survey by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.” We’ll check back in June.
Where’s The Final Four this year? WCCO-TV’s story says, “From an 8-23 season to ranked in college basketball’s top 25. That’s what’s happened to the Gophers men’s basketball team in the span of 10 months. For the first time in Richard Pitino’s era, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is in the national rankings. The Gophers checked in at No. 24 in Monday’s Associated Press poll. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since February of 2013. Minnesota improved to 15-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play after beating Ohio State 78-68 Sunday night at Williams Arena.”
Full employment for lawyers. Says Beatrice Dupuy in the Strib: “National and local education reform groups challenging Minnesota’s teacher tenure laws filed a notice of appeal Monday after a Ramsey County District Court judge dismissed their lawsuit in October. The lawsuit filed on behalf of five parents argued that state laws protect ineffective teachers and keep low-income and minority students from attaining a quality education. … Partnership for Education Justice and Students for Education Reform Minnesota sponsored the suit, which was the third of its kind in the nation.”
So apparently we’ve run out of 55-year-old dentists trying to get back in touch with their rebel youth. Dee DePass of the Strib says, “Polaris Industries will exit the Victory Motorcycle brand it started from scratch 18 years ago, citing a mix of competitive pressures and lack of market share. The Medina-based company's announcement Monday will not affect Polaris' fast growing Indian Motorcycle brand or other divisions, officials said. CEO Scott Wine said the ‘winding down’ of the Victory brand will begin immediately.
Also in gear news, the Forum News Service reports, “The Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it is bringing back the Ranger midsize pickup, once the product of its former massive factory in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. The last Ranger rolled off the assembly line at the St. Paul plant in 2011, when Ford stopped selling it in North America; a made-in-Thailand version is still sold in other parts of the world. The new Rangers and another resurrected Ford name, the Bronco, a 4×4 sport utility vehicle, are to be manufactured at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.” Of course the new Ranger will be bigger than what used to be a full-size truck.
This guy will not be popular when they catch him. Says Mara Gottfried in the PiPress, “Many people’s dogs are part of their families, but Daniel Luck’s connection to his German shepherd is especially profound: His wife and children gave him Sheba when he was diagnosed with cancer six years ago. On Friday, when Luck learned that Sheba had swallowed poison-laced bread left in his St. Paul yard, “I do admit I was a little bit traumatized,” he said Monday. “She’s been my shadow and by my side every minute of every day since she’s been here,” said Luck, whose cancer is in remission. Luck rushed Sheba to an emergency animal clinic and she survived.”
Is yesterday soon enough? Mike Hughlett in the Strib says, “The Bad River Band of Chippewa in northern Wisconsin has called for a major oil pipeline that crosses its land to be shut down and removed by its owner, Enbridge Inc. Although protests against new pipelines seem to be growing in the U.S. — witness the outcry over the Dakota Access Pipeline — a decision to pull out an existing pipeline is unusual. And it could prove to be a major headache for Enbridge, one of the largest North American pipeline operators.”
They'll handle it from here on out. Tim Pugmire (again) at MPR says, “Minnesota’s health commissioner would no longer have the authority to expand the use of medical cannabis, under legislation introduced Monday in the state House. The 2014 law that created the state’s medical cannabis program allows the commissioner to add qualifying conditions. Intractable pain and post-traumatic stress disorder are additions to the original list. Rep. Matt Dean, R- Dellwood, says the Legislature should make those decisions, not the commissioner. Dean, who opposed the 2014 law, doesn’t want any more additions.”
