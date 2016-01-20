Labor Department removes Wells Fargo employee-resource page
Ah, well, glad that was all taken care of. REUTERS reports (via the Forum): “After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. … Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering on Tuesday that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo, read: ‘Page not found.’ It is one of a growing number of web pages that have been removed since Trump became president. His administration also instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove pages on climate change.”
Will bird flu return? MPR’s Mark Steil reports: “Minnesota poultry farmers have so far avoided a repeat of the 2015 avian flu epidemic that decimated local flocks. But the disease's recent spread in Europe and Asia is making producers and scientists nervous. … The World Health Organization is on ‘high alert’ because the bird flu virus has been found in 40 nations around the world since last fall and is spreading rapidly. One of the worst hit countries, South Korea, lost nearly 20 percent of its chickens to the disease.”
Comforting to know it’s not just Americans getting screwed by our health care system. The CBC’s Bryce Hoye reports: “A Manitoba man is calling for the province to pay $118,000 in medical bills for an emergency heart procedure that he says he was forced to get in the U.S. as he waited for the province to airlift him to a Winnipeg hospital. … Robin Milne, 60, lives in Sprague, Man., a community tucked in the southeastern corner of the province and about four kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border. After experiencing chest pain on Oct. 2, he rushed to the closest hospital, across the border in Minnesota. It turned out he was having a heart attack. … It's common for people in Sprague, and other Manitoba communities along the border, to cross over to get medical treatment in the U.S., and the province has a long-standing deal with Minnesota to cover the medical costs in emergency cases.”
It’s been right twice a day. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Bekker reports: “The Minneapolis City Hall clock tower could tell time again as soon as Friday — at least on its eastern face. … But the renovation, which was scheduled to wrap up in November, won’t be complete until the end of February, said Erin Delaney, director of the Municipal Building Commission.”
In other news…
Holding the line on education: “Sen. Franken: No Democrat will vote for Betsy DeVos as education secretary — and we’re seeking Republicans to oppose her” [Washington Post]
St. Paul in July: “Queen and Adam Lambert announce massive summer tour” [Entertainment Weekly]
It’s almost like these alt-right people are bad dudes: “UW-Madison student trying to start 'alt-right' group was convicted of arson at black churches” [Wisconsin State Journal]
“Small” being 10 barrels — 420 gallons: “ND House passes eliminating reporting of small oil spills, but landowners opposed” [The Dickinson Press]
Starts Sunday: “Mushers readying for fast Beargrease” [Duluth News Tribune]
And then next Sunday: “The Coen Brothers Return to the Super Bowl After 15 Years With This Mercedes Ad”
