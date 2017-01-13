Legislative Republicans may target Dayton water-quality law
Possible setback for setbacks law. The AP’s Kyle Potter reports (via the Pioneer Press): “House Republicans are targeting the state’s new law meant to boost water quality, putting Gov. Mark Dayton on defense over one of his marquee initiatives. … The so-called buffer law has been a source of contention among many Minnesota farmers since Dayton first proposed it in 2015, the same year it eventually passed. It requires 50-foot setbacks around public waterways starting in November, while extra protections around other water sources aren’t required until 2018.”
Franken’s a “no” on Trump’s AG nominee. MPR’s Riham Feshir reports: “Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he will oppose Alabama GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to be attorney general in the Donald Trump administration. … ‘I'm going to vote against Sen. Sessions. I just don't feel comfortable that he would protect all Americans' rights,’ Franken told MSNBC Friday morning.”
Helps soothe the pain of being a Republican in Minneapolis. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Republican Party officer in Minneapolis for a state Senate district has been charged with growing nearly two dozen marijuana plants in his Northeast home. … Mark S. Fox, 50, was charged this week in Hennepin County District Court with two felony drug counts in connection with police seizing 23 marijuana plants, nearly a pound of marijuana and several guns from his home in the 2700 block of NE. Pierce Street.”
As good a place for a brewery as any. The Pioneer Press’s Jess Fleming report: “It’s official: Beer will once again be brewed on the site of the historic Schmidt brewery in St. Paul. … As construction ramps up on the Keg and Case development, new tenants have signed on, including a start-up craft brewery, an all-organic, artisan scoop shop and a high-end chocolatier.”
In other news…
Mine news: “Essar Global responds to fraud allegations in lawsuit” [Duluth News Tribune]
More competition: “Mpls. Council Member Warsame pledges to build new Somali mall” [Star Tribune]
Come for the boats, stay for the waterskiing squirrel: “2017 Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show Opens In St. Paul” [WCCO]
R.I.P.: “Veteran Guthrie actor Richard Iglewski dies” [MPR]
