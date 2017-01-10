MPR: Rochester’s Destination Medical Center may face cultural barriers to success
Running a successful DMC? It’s tricky. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “The Destination Medical Center project wants to give Rochester a reputation for something it's never been: a magnet for tech start-ups and entrepreneurs. … But turning the city into what the DMC calls the ‘Silicon Valley of Medicine’ won't be easy. … The DMC is a multibillion, 20-year economic development effort to remake Rochester so Mayo can better compete for both patients and top talent. It's also meant to help diversify the region's economy by attracting new businesses. … But Rochester's risk-averse culture has held it back, said Jamie Sundsbak, an entrepreneur and former Mayo Clinic researcher.”
Wonder if the new administration will be amenable to the change. The AP reports (via MPR): “Some members of Congress are making another run at taking gray wolves in the upper Midwest and Wyoming off the endangered list. … The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had tried to take wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming off the list, saying those populations had recovered sufficiently to allow resumed hunting under state management plans. … But courts in 2014 re-imposed federal protections for the wolves.”
Another candidate for Minnesota Republican Party chair. City Pages’ Susan Du writes: “Jennifer Carnahan is an unconventionally ambitious rookie politician. She's the rare moderate conservative who doesn’t hesitate to acknowledge Republicans have an image problem. Carnahan styles herself a quixotic idealist who harkens back to the founding ideals of the Republican Party. For these and other reasons, she's the underdog of underdogs. … Carnahan, 40, was adopted as an infant from South Korea by a Minnesota couple who raised her in Maple Grove. Her career in marketing transversed answering fanmail for the Florida Marlins to general management for McDonald’s, General Mills, Ecolab, and Swarovski, and she now juggles three upscale boutiques.”
For your long-reading pleasure, a profile of MyPillow founder (and Minnesotan) Mike Lindell. Bloomberg’s Josh Dean writes: “As so many great entrepreneurial success stories do, the tale of Mike Lindell begins in a crack house. It was the fall of 2008, and the then 47-year-old divorced father of four from the Minneapolis suburbs had run out of crack, again. He had been up for either 14 or 19 days—he swears it was 19 but says 14 because ‘19 just sounds like I’ve embellished’—trying to save his struggling startup and making regular trips into the city to visit his dealer, Ty. This time, Lindell arrived at Ty’s apartment expecting the typical A-plus service and received a shock instead: The dealer refused his business. Ty wasn’t going to sell him any more crack until he ended his binge. He’d also called the two other dealers Lindell used and ordered them to do the same. ‘I don’t want any of your people selling him anything until he goes to bed,’ Ty told the dealers. When Lindell protested, he cut him off: ‘Go to bed, Mike.’ ”
Hey, look what Metropolitan Statistical Area is No. 1: “The Cities With The Best Opportunities For Job Seekers This Year” [Fast Company]
Finally! “Prince’s estate near streaming accords” [Minnesota Lawyer]
“Crowdfunding meets baby registry”: “Plymouth mom launches maternity registry for those with unpaid leave” [KARE]
And all the multi-use paths are above average: “Lake Wobegon Trail extension on track for fall” [St. Cloud Times]
Lucky guy: “Duluth man survives truck's dive off Blatnik Bridge” [Duluth News Tribune]
We’re guessing the only thing not small about them is the rent: “South Minneapolis project would put (small) apartments on Lyndale Avenue” [City Pages]
Shut up and take our money: “Marlon James announces Dark Star fantasy trilogy” [Entertainment Weekly]
Just going to put this here: “'The truth is out there': ND man says he tracked Bigfoot after reported sighting” [Inforum]
