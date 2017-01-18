Police look for AR-15 rifle stolen from unmarked Ramsey Co. sheriff vehicle in St. Louis Park
You’re just telling us about this now? The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “Police are investigating after someone broke into a locked Ramsey County sheriff’s office vehicle and stole an AR-15 rifle in St. Louis Park. … St. Louis Park police responded to the reported theft in a third-floor parking ramp at 1600 Utica Ave. on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m.”
Will be interesting to see what they figure out. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “Neel Kashkari on Wednesday launched a new effort at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to tackle racial and economic disparities, a problem that is worse in Minnesota than in four out of five states and is a top talking point at Minneapolis City Hall. … In a speech at the Minneapolis Urban League in north Minneapolis, Kashkari said that despite the vitality of Minnesota and the surrounding region, the difference in median income between whites and blacks in Minnesota is $30,000, ranking the state 41st in the nation. Minnesota ranks 40th in that same gap for unemployment, 40th for test scores and 42nd in differences in high school graduation rates. … ‘I didn’t expect to find this, and I don’t understand why it is that way,’ Kashkari said.”
Well that’s what happens when you miss your … … targets. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Target Corp. shares dropped 5 percent this morning after executives revealed holiday sales were worse than expected and lowered their outlook for fourth-quarter results. … Comparable sales in November and December dropped 1.3 percent as the Minneapolis-based retailer continued to see less traffic to its stores, a trend that started last spring. Online sales were strong but could not make up for lost ground in stores.”
A nice change of pace from the usual beardos. For Thrillist, Jerard Fagerberg profiles some of the Twin Cities’ women brewers: “Every time I do an interview at a brewery, I’m always directed to the same person. Typically, I’m referred to the brewer, and typically this brewer is a man -- a congenial dude with a blue-collar ethic and a beard that could sell beer on its own. This image of the brewer has come to epitomize the very identity of brewing in its many facets. This person isn’t just the creator; they’re the manifestation of the entire craft beer industry. … Though the outward face of craft beer is still indelibly male, these are the women who are committed to changing the way you think about their industry.”
