PolyMet land-swap deal approved by feds
PolyMet inches forward. The Star Tribune’s Josephine Marcotty reports: “A bitterly contested copper-nickel mine proposed for northeast Minnesota cleared another major hurdle Monday, when the U.S. Forest Service approved a deal to trade 6,650 acres of federally owned forests and wetlands to PolyMet Mining Corp. in exchange for 6,690 acres of land elsewhere in that part of the state.”
Not necessarily surprising, but there it is. The Pioneer Press’ Rachel E. Stassen-Berger reports: “Three-term Minnesota Auditor Rebecca Otto will run for governor, she told the Pioneer Press, joining what is expected to be a crowded race to replace DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. … “I’m different. I’m authentic,” she said in a Friday interview. “Minnesota has given me great gifts. I love this state. I want to see it have the very best future possible.” … With Dayton leaving office after his current term, the 2018 race for governor will be without an incumbent for the first time since 2010. Minnesota is considered prime territory for either party to pluck. … Otto, who has long said she was considering a run for governor, is the third Democrat to announce that she wants the job.”
Chance to be heard. MPR’s Laura Yuen writes: “Community members will have three chances this week to tell federal officials about their experiences with the St. Anthony police. … The Department of Justice is hosting a series of listening sessions Monday through Wednesday in St. Anthony, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale. The public is invited to provide insight into the suburban police department's policies and procedures.”
Gubernatorial portraiture fans rejoice. MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “There’s renewed controversy over art displays at the state Capitol. … Some high-ranking state lawmakers are balking at a decision to potentially display only some of the portraits of former governors. A Minnesota Historical Society governing board decided last fall to rotate the portraits over time. An agency spokeswoman said Friday that a final plan hasn’t been worked out. … But Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, introduced legislation last week to require every portrait to be up at all times. The Senate’s majority and minority leaders are co-sponsors.”
In other news…
Says “falls” right in the name: “Woman Hit By Falling Ice At Minnehaha Falls” [WCCO]
Frankly, he lost his appeal years ago: “Ventura Loses Appeal In ‘American Sniper’ Case” [WCCO]
Gold bars, too: “Prince's estate shows he hoarded cash, had $25M in property” [Star Tribune]
Aurora, Minnesota, native: “Silver Age Television Actress Francine York Of Batman, Lost In Space, And Perry Mason, Dies At 80” [Bleeding Cool]
Comments (2)
"copper-nickel mine" is a misleading description
Minnesotans and beneficiaries of the pristine land and waters over the great Canadian Shield need to know this is SULFIDE MINING IN MINNESOTA.
This is not traditional in Minnesota.
Sulfide mining is poisonous and permanent.
This precious "Canadian Shield, also called the Laurentian Plateau, or Bouclier canadien (French), is a large area of exposed Precambrian igneous and high-grade metamorphic rocks (geological shield) that forms the ancient geological core of the North American continent (North American or Laurentia craton)...." [Google]
Surface waters run over the bedrock, commingling and forming lakes and flowages, providing habitat and natural beauty unmatched.
PROTECT OUR WATER. Poly Met cannot do sulfide mining without permanent damage to this irreplaceable part of Minnesota's natural inheritance. Promises cannot be kept where water flows freely over rock.
The Press should call it Sulfide Mining.
Google Sulfide Mining and check out the results wherever it is employed.
Rain on iron ore makes rust.
Rain on sulfide ore makes sulfuric acid and Acid Rain.
Please inform the debate with the correct description of the mining activity planned.
It is SULFIDE MINING IN MINNESOTA in the worst place possible for containment.