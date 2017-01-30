Second suit filed against PolyMet land swap
This could take a while. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Minnesota-based WaterLegacy on Monday filed suit in U.S. District Court against the U.S. Forest Service seeking to overturn the agency’s approval of a 6,650-acre land swap for the PolyMet copper mine project. … The environmental group says the approval earlier this month ‘violated the Federal Land Policy and Management Act because it failed to consider the highest and most profitable use of the lands for mining related uses, significantly undervalued the federal lands, and would result in a windfall for the PolyMet foreign corporation at the expense of Minnesota taxpayers and public lands.’”
Minnesota’s Democrats are united on Trump’s immigration orders. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Heather J. Carlson writes: “Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation are condemning President Trump's recent executive order on immigration. … On Friday, the Republican president signed an executive order restricting people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The order also bars Syrian refugees from coming to the country and suspends all other refugee admissions for 120 days. … First District DFL Rep. Tim Walz issued a statement Sunday blasting Trump's executive order, calling it ‘morally reprehensible.’ ”
Soiled soil. The AP reports (via MPR): “Minnesota officials say they don't know where additional soil contamination from trichloroethylene and other chemicals found in east Minneapolis is coming from. … Minnesota Pollution Control Agency researchers found contamination this summer and are trying to locate the source by gaining access to buildings in the area, the Minnesota Daily reported. TCE has been linked to an increased risk of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and can increase the risk of kidney cancer. … TCE contamination previously discovered in the area was linked to disposal at a General Mills facility decades ago. General Mills disposed of the industrial solvent in an ‘absorption pit’ from 1947 to 1962.”
Hard to call this self defense. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A homeowner suspecting that someone had broken into his house in rural southern Minnesota shot at a car leaving the property, killing one of three people in the vehicle, according to charges filed Monday. … David A. Pettersen, who lives southeast of Madelia, was charged in Watonwan County District Court with second-degree manslaughter and intentional discharge of firearm in connection with the death Saturday of Nicholas T. Embertson, 19, of Madelia.”
In other news…
