Standing Rock tribe requests that protesters leave
What happens next? MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Standing Rock tribe asks protesters to leave … The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in south central North Dakota has formally asked protesters to leave their camp near a pipeline project. … In a message posted on Facebook the tribe says its governing council has passed a unanimous resolution asking protesters to leave their camp along the Cannon Ball River. The tribe's request thanks protesters for calling attention to the tribe's opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline running under the Missouri River near their reservation.”
What does this mean for her 2020 chances? The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler reports: “A photo of a beaming, bespectacled woman in a yellow coat attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday made the rounds on social media this weekend, inspiring jeers, laughs and cries of sexism. … The woman in question poses for a selfie with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and John McCain, and the photo’s caption identifies her simply as ‘a woman.’ … The problem? The woman isn’t a random admirer, but U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, snapping a picture with two colleagues.”
Major downside, though: those thick, smug clouds. KSTP’s Brett Hoffland reports: “Whether it's winter or summer, it's clear to see bicycling is popular in Minnesota. … Now, there are numbers to show just how beneficial the activity is to our state thanks to a new study conducted by the University of Minnesota, and funded by MnDOT. … MnDOT tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this study is the first of its kind. … Officials at MnDOT say Minnesota is one of the most bike friendly states in the country, but now there are numbers to back it up.”
Winter’s brief pause? It was nice while it lasted. WCCO’s reports: “Following a stretch of unusually warm January weather, it’ll start to look a bit more like winter in Minnesota this week as several inches of wet, heavy snow is expected to fall Tuesday. … The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Minnesota, along the Interstate 90 corridor, from Monday night until Tuesday night.”
In other news…
Understated competence is what we do: MSP came in fifth in the world in 2016 for the percentage of flights that operated on time. [Star Tribune]
Election is in February: “Jesse Jackson Endorses Keith Ellison for DNC Chair” [Southwest Minneapolis Patch]
“Pet fox”?? “Fox on the run: lost pet fox traverses South Central Minnesota” [Mankato Free Press]
KARE’s Phil Johnston: “Former Minnesota TV reporter hits it big in Hollywood with 'Zootopia'” [MPR]
In case you thought Gopher athletics scandals were a recent phenomenon: “1972 hoops brawl made for one nasty night in U's sports history” [Star Tribune]
Congrats! “Mpls. author Barnhill wins Newbery Award, children's literature's highest honor” [Star Tribune]
Most Commented