Target Center renovation tab grows by $21 million
Sounds like the Wolves should consider hiring the Vikings’ lawyers. KSTP reports: “Minneapolis city sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the Target Center renovation is growing by an additional $21 million. … Sources said the bulk of the extra costs will be paid by the Minnesota Timberwolves. … Sources also said the team's $10-15 million additions will include a new skyway between Target Center and one of the downtown parking ramps and new, more comfortable seats in the 19,000-seat arena. … Sources said the remaining $2-5 million will come from sales tax refunds and energy efficiency rebates the city is receiving from the state of Minnesota.”
A rally in St. Paul, too. KSTP’s Jessica Miles reports: “A day after Donald Trump takes office, women, and supporters, will gather in Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington. … They plan to march for justice, equality and human rights. … Hundreds of cities around the globe are holding smaller marches, St. Paul is one of them. … The marchers will gather at St. Paul College, then walk the half-mile distance to the Capitol where a rally will be held with speakers and musicians. … ‘The purpose is to send a bold message to the new administration that we are here, and we expect to be heard, and our voices are important. Additionally, we're watching and we're seeing what you're doing, and women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights,’ says Bethany Bradley with Women's March Minnesota.”
Amazon has something to learn from Target? Re/code’s Jason Del Rey reports: “Can’t beat ’em? Join ’em. … Amazon has hired Jamil Ghani, Target’s SVP of strategy and innovation, to run the Amazon Prime membership business in international markets, according to a person briefed on the move. Ghani is expected to report to Greg Greeley, Amazon’s VP of Amazon Prime, and be based out of the company’s Seattle headquarters. … At Target, Ghani was an up-and-coming executive tasked with figuring out how the traditional retailer would find new avenues for growth in a world increasingly dominated by Amazon.”
Nice. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “The Dakota leader Cloud Man died more than 150 years ago, but his legacy and the story of his former village on the shores of Lake Calhoun are being revived in Minneapolis. … The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is working with the city’s Art in Public Places to find ways to include artwork recognizing the abandoned Heyata Otunwe village and its leader at the lake, which is also known by its Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska.”
In other news…
Everyone has an equal right to be herded like cattle: “Delta adds diversity training for 23K in flight crews as tensions rise” [Star Tribune]
Kind of like all of us getting a piece of Prince’s legacy: “Tax deadline looms for Prince estate; government to get half” [AP]
Not good: “Majority of Superior Shipyard Workers Test Positive for Lead” [KSTP]
Based in Plymouth: “Christopher & Banks CEO is out; stock plunges 30 percent” [Star Tribune]
Campy McCampface: “Wisconsin Parks Mull Naming Rights for Sites as Tax Support Evaporates” [Wall Street Journal]
Hey, thanks! “Minneapolis: Worth a visit, just for the food” [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]
Maybe that faux-rustic look wasn’t such a good idea: “Bugs in your bungalow? Buyers of imported rustic log furniture should look for signs” [PUBLICATION]
R.I.P.: “Larry Leventhal, attorney who championed Indian rights, dies at 75” [Star Tribune]
In the age of Trump, will the media wring its hands — or assert the kind of oversight the public appears to want?
