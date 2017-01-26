Target to push new labeling guidelines for chemicals in cleaning products
It’s not like the EPA is going to do it. Fortune’s Phil Wahba reports: “Target is doubling down on its efforts to win over customers who insist on green products. … The discount chain on Wednesday announced major new guidelines around chemicals in products, a change likely to push hundreds of suppliers to list ingredients in all sorts of household goods from beauty items to cleaning products.”
This seems like a good group to belong to. According to a news release from the Pew Charitable Trusts: “Five states lead the way in using evidence-based policymaking—employing research that can help inform their budget and policy decisions—according to a new report from the Pew-MacArthur Results First Initiative. The report, How States Engage in Evidence-Based Policymaking: A National Assessment, categorizes each state by its level of engagement in six key actions across four policy areas: behavioral health, child welfare, criminal justice, and juvenile justice. … The five leading states—Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Utah, and Washington—have developed tools and initiatives that facilitate the use of research in policy and funding decisions. ”
Really disrupting the drive-by shooting market. WCCO reports: “Police are investigating after they say an Uber driver shot and injured a man early Thursday morning in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. … According to police, the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue.”
How Dayton sounded at the beginning of his political career. MPR’s Cody Nelson takes us down memory lane: “If you were born anytime in the past 35 years or so, you might not realize there was a time when Mark Dayton was not a full-time politician. … But when he kicked off his bid for the U.S. Senate in the spring of 1981, Dayton had never held public office.”
In other news…
Not that lack of evidence ever stopped him:
There's no evidence of millions of illegal ballots last election. It's just not true. Period. https://t.co/Bhg4mlZ0Ad— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2017
$1.69 million for the Mary Tyler Moore house [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
Yes, of that Leinenkugel family: “Jake Leinenkugel accepts Washington job at Dept. of Veteran Affairs” [The Growler]
Chill in St. Paul this weekend: “131st Winter Carnival Kicks Off in St. Paul” [KSTP]
Kidding on the square: “Sort-of-serious spoof ad pushes Sunday liquor sales for Minnesota” [Pioneer Press]
FYI: “Twin Cities music faves Roma di Luna to reunite for first show in 6 years” [City Pages]
A hero of the Jewish resistance in Poland: “Jack Sutin Obituary” [Star Tribune]
Comments (2)
Careful what you wish for…
I think Mr. Trump's claims of massive voter fraud in the November election are baseless, though I'd certainly be willing to change my opinion if he and/or his team can provide proof.
On the other hand, if they can provide proof that – as Trump claims – that there were "millions" of illegal ballots cast, wouldn't the sensible response be to hold a new election? True, we've never done that before, but we've never had a new president lose the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes before. Of course, a new election, now that people have seen The Donald in action for a week (and it would be several weeks, at the very least, by the time that election was held), might give the presidency to someone else. Hard to believe that someone with an ego as fragile as Mr. Trump's has proven to be would want to seriously entertain that possibility.
Voter Fraud
I'm really finding it hard to follow the talking points on this one.
First, we're told that the popular vote doesn't matter, because the states--largely arbitrary geographic markings on a map--are the ones that elect the President. Since Trump won in the Electoral College, the legitimacy of his presidency is beyond challenge.
As a side point to that, the popular vote margin was not representative of "real" Americans, so what the heck? does it matter?
Now, it does matter. It matters enough that there will be some kind of investigation financed (I presume) by the US taxpayer. The results of the election will not change, but the point that there were millions of illegal votes cast only for Hillary Clinton will be proven. Even if true,this will change nothing. There will be a loud "neener, neener, neener" coming from the White House, but we've been hearing that anyway, so what's the difference.
As another side point, I would note that it has been remarked here that Republicans have been put in charge of most state governments. Since states run elections, the obvious inference to be drawn from millions of illegal votes is that Republicans are incapable of running a legitimate election.