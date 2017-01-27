Tax on Mexican imports could have big consequences for Minnesota farmers
It’s a small price to pay for making America great again. In the Strib, Jim Spencer and Tom Meersman write, “If President Donald Trump follows through on a proposal to slap a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports, it could lead to severe consequences for Minnesota's agriculture sector and some of its manufacturers. A trade war with Mexico could slow the flow of goods from Minnesota south of the border, a revenue stream that brought $2.4 billion to the state in 2015.”
This one smells, bigly. Nick Woltman of the PiPress says, “The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry last week sued a New Brighton trucking firm, alleging it closed its Roseville sister company, stripped the assets, and denied 95 former employees their wages. The state agency alleges the trucking company, LME, owes more than $370,000 in back pay and damages to workers it laid off in November, according to a complaint filed Jan. 19 in Ramsey County court. The state also is seeking more than $154,000 in penalties from the company.”
This in from Belfast. The Telegraph in north Eire says, “A Minnesota judge has ruled against appointing an adviser to help Prince's heirs in dealings with the managers of his estate. Broadcaster and activist Anthony 'Van' Jones and Prince's lawyer L. Londell McMillan had both applied for the role, citing their close relationships with the late Purple Rain singer. However, in a court order, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide ruled that neither man would act for those with a claim to the musician's estimated $200 million (£159 million) estate, as his prospective heirs could not agree on a preferred candidate. According to Billboard magazine, in his ruling the judge wrote that appointing Jones or McMillan ‘adding another divisive element’ to proceedings which would only cause delay.”
About that voter fraud assertion by our new leader? At Powerline, John Hinderaker writes, “Voter fraud is concentrated among same-day registrants, and nearly all illegal ballots are cast for Democrats. Hillary Clinton reportedly won Minnesota by around 45,000 votes. This means that if 10% of those who same-day registered also voted illegally (non-citizens, convicted felons, already voted in another state, etc.), Donald Trump probably carried the state. But the result can’t be changed because Minnesota doesn’t have provisional voting. The votes of the 500,000 to 600,000 people who registered on election day have been counted.” The next revelation will be that a yuge coordinated campaign of felons and corpses turned out to vote … liberal.
Today in precious Second Amendment news. The AP is saying, “Three people are charged with stealing about 75 firearms from a southeastern Minnesota gun shop in September and trying to sell them. … James Modzelewski, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the theft at the Millville Rod and Gun Shop was one of the largest gun shop burglaries in Minnesota in recent years. Many of the guns are still missing.” And every one of them is protecting someone’s castle.
In the PiPress, Nick Ferraro writes, “Margi Lessman drove to her daughter’s Eagan home Tuesday afternoon to take her to the doctor. When she went inside the townhome, she saw her daughter — who was eight months pregnant — on her bedroom floor, naked and not breathing. Her neck was cut. A blood-soaked white cloth was stuffed in her mouth. Senicha Marie Lessman, 25, and her unborn son were dead. On Thursday, prosecutors charged the baby’s father, Vern Jason Mouelle, 23, of Brooklyn Park, with one count of second-degree murder with intent and one count of second-degree murder of an unborn child.”
Just when pipelines have become all the rage again. Rebecca Hersher of NPR says, “An underground pipeline that runs through multiple Midwestern states has leaked an estimated 138,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the company that owns it, Magellan Midstream Partners.”
Paul Cezanne, eat your heart out. Brian Bakst of MPR reports, “The portraits of all 38 former Minnesota governors are headed back to the state’s refurbished Capitol for display. Minnesota Historical Society Chief Executive Officer Stephen Elliott told lawmakers Thursday that a plan to rotate groups of portraits had been revisited. His announcement came as the Legislature was considering a bill to require all the portraits to be displayed; a House panel advanced the bill anyway. Elliott said it became clear the original display plan was unpopular.” What I would give for an original Tim Pawlenty over my fireplace.
Comments (2)
Mexico, Taxes, and a Wall
I'm no economist, but wouldn't it be (among others) American white working class consumers who would pay the 20% tax on Mexican imports? How does that constitute Mexico paying for a wall?
Funny
Of the tiny number of voter fraud cases found most of them were Republicans. I believe Ann Coulter was found to have voted in the wrong precinct. Steve Bannon, senior advisor to Trump is registered to vote in Florida, at a vacant house and in New York at an apartment where the occupant won't say if he lives there or not, Trump's daughter and another top aid have the same situation. While not illegal, being registered in two states is something that Mr. Trump mentioned in his announcement that he would push for an investigation of his bogus 3 million illegal voter claim.
I suppose Hinderaker, got his only Democrats vote illegally from the same place Trump got his claim, or maybe he pulled from the same place his used to store his "Hindrocket".