Trump signs order advancing Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines
Hmm, on second thought maybe keep those protesters around. NBC News’ Tom Dichristopher reports: “President Donald Trump on Tuesday took steps to advance construction of two oil pipeline projects that have been fiercely disputed and were delayed under his predecessor. … … Trump signed executive orders that will make it easier for TransCanada to construct the Keystone XL pipeline and for Energy Transfer Partners to build the final uncompleted portion of the Dakota Access pipeline. … ”
Well, it’s not quite curing cancer, but dieters will probably appreciate this. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Brett Boese reports: “While conducting a cancer study on its Arizona campus, Mayo Clinic may have stumbled into a game-changing weight-loss solution. The trick now is determining whether it can be applied to humans. … A team of Mayo researchers — led by cancer immunotherapist Peter Cohen, M.D., postdoctoral fellow Cheryl Myers, Ph.D., and immunologist Sandra Gendler, Ph.D. — found that two common cancer-fighting drugs sparked ‘significant’ weight loss in obese mice, even when continuing ‘excessive consumption of a high-fat diet.’ ”
Haven’t quite had their “eureka” moment. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo report: “After a difficult first week for citywide alley collection, Eureka Recycling is asking St. Paul residents to keep a few guidelines in mind as they roll 80,000 new lidded recycling carts behind their homes. … St. Paul’s alley collection recycling service began Jan. 16, and problems materialized from the start. … The Minneapolis-based nonprofit was inundated with complaints and phone calls throughout opening week, and residents reported being kept on hold for long periods.”
More Somali mall developments. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “The city of Minneapolis on Monday blocked permits for new work at the Village Market mall after several homeowners in the Phillips neighborhood pleaded with the Planning Commission to take action to alleviate concerns about traffic, litter and crime. … Owner Omar Sabri wants to complete construction of a covered porch and walkway that was begun without permits last year, and also wants to build a new lane into the parking lot for the building, which is home to roughly 125 Somali businesses and is known as the 24 Mall.”
In other news…
Sounds like bad stuff: “St. Paul man found guilty on four charges of sex trafficking” [Pioneer Press]
Could be good: “Kinks legend Ray Davies taps Minnesota's Jayhawks for new album” [Star Tribune]
Right up there with the Pyramids: “Ken Burns on Mayo Clinic: 'One of the most amazing medical places on Earth'” [Star Tribune]
Minnesota’s own Jostens: “Cubs Announce Championship Ring Designer” [WMAQ]
When doves die:
Prince's pet dove Majesty has reportedly passed away at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/Obc1eO2R9r— Prince Museum (@PrinceMuseum) January 23, 2017
