AG Swanson joins suit against Trump administration over immigration order
Creating jobs … for lawyers all over the country. Karen Zamora of the Strib reports, “The state of Minnesota is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order that temporarily bans refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson on Wednesday night joined the attorneys general of Washington state, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts in taking legal action against the ban.”
A moment of justice. Hannah Weikel of the AP reports, “A jury on Wednesday convicted a Minnesota man of assault for opening fire and wounding five men demonstrating against the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police officers. Allen Scarsella, 24, of Bloomington, was found guilty on all charges of assault and riot. Scarsella showed no emotion as the Hennepin County jury's verdict was read. Defense attorneys left the courtroom without comment. Sentencing is set for March 10. Scarsella was accused of shooting and injuring the five African-American men at a Black Lives Matter protest after the death of Jamar Clark in 2015.”
At Finance & Commerce Matt Johnson says, “Minnesota’s manufacturing industry saw growth for the second month in a row in January, building in part upon the strength among food manufacturers and non-durable goods makers. The state’s manufacturers scored 54.7 in January’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a monthly Creighton University survey of supply managers that tracks the business climate in nine states. That number is up 2.4 points from December. It has also increased 8.2 points since November. During that month, Minnesota’s manufacturing industry dropped to its lowest point on the index in 2016. January’s score is also higher than in January 2016, when Minnesota sat at 50.1.”
Less innovation! More groceries and flip-flops. Stribber Kavita Kumar says this about Target, “After sales and traffic continued to slide during the holidays, Target Corp. is scaling back big portions of its innovation agenda to double down on its core business. The Minneapolis-based retailer has killed Goldfish, a secretive e-commerce start-up it green-lighted a year ago, and has shelved a prototype for a robot-infused store of the future that was slated to soon be built, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Other smaller projects from the innovation team also have been eliminated or reduced in recent weeks.” And next? That 20% import tax.
If they say so. The AP also says, “The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating what caused the unexpected death of a college student. State officials are concerned Monday’s death of Minnesota State University, Mankato student Adam Ellingson may have been linked to bacterial meningitis. State Health Department spokesman Doug Schultz told reporters their investigation isn’t done yet, and they still haven’t ruled out other illnesses. Officials were concerned Ellingson’s death on Monday may have been linked to bacterial meningitis. But the state Health Department says there is no risk to the student’s close contacts or the public.”
St. Paul wants to take a look at its fire department, writes the PiPress's Fredrick Melo: “The St. Paul City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to dedicate $100,000 to a top-to-bottom review of the St. Paul Fire Department, a major step toward helping the department craft a strategic plan. … St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman proposed the study in his budget address last August. At the time, the mayor said the study would be data-driven and “will likely explore demographic and population shifts in the city, first-responder response times, outcomes for patient care, fleet and facility needs and resource deployment.” The city plans to hire an outside private consultant to lead the study.”
That construction sign on the Nicollet Mall? Jay Boller at City Pages says, “This Nietzschean doozy was captured Tuesday by Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reporter Dan DeBaun.
Road signs on Nicollet Mall seem to have a big case of the Mondays pic.twitter.com/U7nhNQum04— Dan DeBaun (@mspbjDeBaun) January 31, 2017
‘I didn't notice anyone else in particular looking at the sign,’ DeBaun tells City Pages of the grim messaging he encountered on Nicollet Mall, ‘but I certainly did a double take when I first saw it!’ The origins of the doomsaying sign are unknown, as are its specific intentions. Dead tired of Nicollet Mall construction delays? Ostensibly dead following the election of a certain autocratic, narcissistic doof? Dead in the classic Bible-y End Times sense? Impossible to say.”
Comments (4)
Nic Mall....
I stopped and read the words that flashed by the sign for a bit in the noon hour on Wednesday. Then I found it depressing so stopped.
There are also some banners posted along the Mall (at least between the blocks of 8th to 10th Street), that are definitely Art. I read them all on Monday. I'd call it a math equation for an educated world.... but I do wish there was information on who the writer/artist was.
It was covered in yesterday's MinnPost Artscape column
https://www.minnpost.com/artscape/2017/02/ta-coumba-aiken-2017-commemora...
Scroll down. There's a pretty full description and discussion.
It might be true
I'm beginning to think the world WILL be dead before the Mall is ever finished. But I realize we're too busy delivering pizza to pipeline protestors.
Mall Art
My favorite word combination on the Nicollet mall barriers was "HELPFUL MISERY." Seems to sum up the whole project. Maybe.