Birkebeiner ski race canceled
Can’t Birkie without snow. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “The American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race has been canceled, race officials said in a news release Friday. … ‘After days of unseasonable weather, rain and a predicted snowstorm front missing the Hayward and Cable areas, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2017 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon cross-country ski races,’ said the news release. … Organizers will instead host an event they’re calling BirkieStock 2017, a celebration of the American Birkebeiner Trailhead at the start area in Cable.”
Huge relief. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “The oversight body for the Minnesota Vikings' stadium is back at full strength after controversy surrounding its use of luxury suites sparked a leadership exodus. … Minnesota Sports Facility Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale both resigned last week. Their exit followed months of criticism about the authority giving tickets in two luxury suites to friends and family members. … The authority on Friday approved Jim Farstad to fill Mondale's role on an interim basis. It follows Gov. Mark Dayton's Thursday appointment of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz as interim chairwoman.”
They just built that huge new building, too. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Hennepin County Medical Center leaders announced the layoff of more than 131 workers this week, saying they believe it will resolve a projected financial crisis at the hospital caused by worsening reimbursements for patient care. … The announcement drew angry responses from affected employees, including a protest by cleaners and clerical workers Thursday afternoon and criticism by a bioelectronics technician, who predicted that the hospital will end up spending more by outsourcing critical tasks.”
Everyone loves local control, right? Southwest Minneapolis Patch’s William Bornhoft reports: “On Wednesday, the Trump administration reversed Obama-era guidelines for schools regarding transgender students' rights, releasing a memo explaining that the issue will be left up to the states. … However, Saint Paul and Minneapolis Public Schools have announced that the new policy at the federal level will not change their own policies. … In a letter titled ‘SPPS Supports Transgender Students,’ Saint Paul Public Schools said ‘The announcement from the Departments of Education and Justice withdrawing the Federal Guidance on Transgender Students will not change any aspect of our Board policy or district practices.’”
In other news…
Says a lot of things: “Trump to visit the Iron Range? He says so” [Business North]
Could be bad news for Keith: “DNC candidate Jaime Harrison quits race, backs Tom Perez” [Washington Post]
A refreshing dose of decency… “Muslim organizations’ ad offers sympathy, support to Jewish community” [MPR]
…and a big slug of the exact opposite: “Minn. man charged for swindling $60,000 from friend after faking cancer” [Inforum]
Most Commented