CEOs of Target and Best Buy to meet with Trump over border adjustment tax
I assume they’ll arrive with a few maps and graphs. Stribber Jim Spencer says, “The CEOs of Target Corp. and Best Buy will urge President Donald Trump and members of Congress on Wednesday not to enact a 20 percent border adjustment tax on imports that they say will result in cost increases to their customers and worrisome hits to their bottom lines. The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) confirmed the trip to the Star Tribune. Retail chief executives, including Target’s Brian Cornell and Best Buy’s Hubert Joly, are scheduled to meet with Trump at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and with members of Congress later in the week to explain that a 20 percent tax on imports will translate into price hikes to customers.” This has to be explained to Congress?
Today in your precious Second Amendment rights. Maureen McMullen of the Forum News Service reports, “Opponents of a proposal to allow carrying handguns for life say the legislation would allow people to carry guns after it is safe. Under Minnesota law, permits expire every five years, at which point applicants must undergo training and pay a fee to renew their permit. The new bill, introduced by Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, would establish a one-time permitting system by eliminating expiration dates from carrying permits issued after Aug. 1." Does Tony sleep in NRA-approved jammies?
Early warning. Kelly Smith of the Strib says, “West metro commuters will have to endure yet another major disruption this year, when sections of two busy roads in south Minneapolis — Portland and Cedar avenues — close this spring to allow Hennepin County to replace aging bridges across the Midtown Greenway. The century-old bridges that carry Portland and Cedar over the former railroad corridor will be demolished in April, to be replaced later in the year by new bridges that resemble the originals.”
They’re not there to investigate their own peeps. A Strib editorial argues, “The first scandal has surfaced less than one month into the Trump administration, and it’s significant enough that Republicans must overcome their natural inclination to give a president of their party the benefit of the doubt. … Trump, true to form, has reverted to his favorite format — Twitter — to say that ‘the real story’ is the leaks coming out of Washington. No, Mr. President. That is not the real story. Distraction won’t work this time. After rumors of Russian ties with previous campaign aides, after boasts by a Trump son of extensive business dealings with Russia, after Trump’s own high-profile urgings that Russia essentially hack into his campaign rival’s e-mails and distribute them, it is time for the American public to know exactly what is going on between the Trump administration and a longtime adversary of this nation.” Oh come on, wouldn’t we really rather get to the bottom of Benghazi?
The brew bubble just keeps expanding. Jess Fleming of the PiPress alerts guzzlers, “For Minnesotans who love beer, there is almost nothing better than a glass of suds in the sunshine after a long winter. And who knew that there was a word for that in Norwegian? The folks at the about-to-open Minneapolis brewery Utepils, that’s who. … The 18,000-square-foot brewhouse will also feature a beer garden along Bassett Creek when the weather warms.” The question is now more along the lines of, “Where can I go that I cannot find a craft beer?”
Sometimes you have to destroy jobs to create jobs … I think. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports, “Minnesota Republican lawmakers see an opening this session to make deep reductions in state agency budgets and use the savings to pay for a long list of tax cuts. Despite a $1.4 billion state surplus, some GOP House and Senate members are interested in pulling back the reins on agency spending. Tying that to tax relief could make it more enticing, but union leaders warn it would put thousands of Minnesotans needlessly out of work. Republicans, though, say it's about setting funding priorities for each department.”
Remember this story? Brian Bakst at MPR writes, “A lawsuit filed against the state by the Minnesota Lottery’s former second-in-command after her firing has been significantly narrowed by a judge. In an order earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge Shawn Bartsh dismissed three of four claims brought by Johnene Canfield. She was fired as the lottery’s director of operations in 2015 after a series of incidents of public intoxication, including one where she got in a serious car crash a half hour after a work conference call. … In her lawsuit, Canfield argued she had been discriminated against based on her gender and her alcoholism, which she contends is a protected disability. The Minnesota Lottery had a policy that prohibited alcohol use on state time or premises. But it had a unique exception that allowed drinking during conferences as long as it was in moderation.”
Finally, a German Shepherd from Wisconsin named Rumor won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club: "In a year that’s seen lots of late, startling twists in sports — think Patriots, Cubs and Cavaliers — Rumor pulled something of a shocker. She’d been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January. [Handler and co-owner Kent] Boyles is a fan of the Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Seeing a pet go from the couch to this top prize, heck, that’s a dog world Hail Mary.The 5-year-old Rumor beat out a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. The Irish setter called Adrian finished second."
Comments (2)
Think of the latest on the Trump debacles, in the plural now...
but add the 'community news' angle to stay in context I suppose... and read a little further into the New York front page expose.
Thanks to the kid-from-from-St Louis Park, Tom Friedman;s column...powerful piece on the issue. Community news, national news, world news...Tom makes one feel proud wherever his focus, yes.
Finest critique on the present issue, All the right questions that dig a little deeper ...Thank you Tom Friedman.
Maybe Tom needs a little local pride, recognition... rather than Dylan, for a change?
It;s Rumor, not a rumor..congratulations!.
Ah a great reward for the GERMAN SHEPHERD breed but all dogs share be it Westminster or your living room couch...and the Norwegian Elkhound has a close I,Q,,,5 Shepherds have blessed; shared our life over time, plus one Norwegian Elkhound...we could learn so much in or out of show awards in sharing a relationship with someone who will never be forgotten and I will say it again... if there is a god, the dog walks in his shadow...