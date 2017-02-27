Devil’s Kettle mystery solved
They figured out Devil’s Kettle. In the DNR’s Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine, Cheri Zeppelin explains: “High above Lake Superior and more than a mile inland, the Devil's Kettle waterfall on the Brule River has enchanted onlookers and stoked the curiosity of scientists for decades. The most visited attraction at Judge C.R. Magney State Park near Grand Marais, it has also been the most puzzling. Above the falls, the river splits in two at an outcropping of rhyolite—volcanic rock as hard as granite. The east side of the river plummets 50 feet into a pool, in typical waterfall fashion. But on the west side, the water plunges into a cavernous hole in the rock and vanishes, leaving observers wondering: Where does all that water go?”
Dakota Access suit inches forward today. The AP reports (via KSTP): “A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday about whether to stop the final bit of construction on the disputed Dakota Access pipeline, perhaps just days before it could start moving oil. … U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., will consider a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes to order the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for developer Energy Transfer Partners to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline that's to move oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.”
Target ain’t giving up. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports from New York: “Target Corp. will invest in lowering prices, remodeling hundreds of stores, and launching more than a dozen new exclusive brands over the coming year in an effort to jump-start sales that continued to fall in the most recent quarter. … Executives for the Minneapolis-based retailer took to a stage in New York to lay out a road map for the company this year that includes making financial sacrifices this year in terms of bringing down sales and profit targets while they adjust to the ‘seismic shifts’ taking place across the retail landscape as more consumers shop online.”
The double-edged sword of historic preservation. WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports: “Families who live in the Homewood section of north Minneapolis say they’re in a fight to protect their property rights. … Last April, the Historic Preservation Commission voted to nominate the neighborhood as a local historic district. With that came restrictions on all exterior repairs, causing anger among residents who say those repairs are now too expensive.”
In other news…
FYI, this is a thing police can do, apparently: “Minneapolis PD admits to recently disabling cell phones” [KMSP]
Just tragic all around: “St. Paul lawyer jailed after jogger fatally struck has brain tumors, friend says” [Pioneer Press]
Doesn’t mean he’s gone yet, necessarily: “Vikings won't exercise $18 million option on Adrian Peterson contract” [Star Tribune]
You know Prince less intimately than you thought: “A cheeky new revelation about one of Prince’s most notorious stage outfits” [Pioneer Press]
Most Commented